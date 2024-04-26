The Marine who was killed in an aviation ground mishap on Tuesday at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton has been identified as Cpl. Miguel A. Maya, Corps officials announced on Friday.

Maya served as a U/AH-1 aircraft avionics technician assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 303, a news release from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Maya’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Lt. Col. Jason Caster, commanding officer of Maya’s squadron, said in a statement. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family of our fallen Marine and ensuring the well-being of our Marines and their loved ones.”

Marine Corps officials have not publicly released any information about the circumstances of Maya’s death other than it was an aviation ground mishap.

Darwin Lam, a spokesman for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, said the agency is supporting the Naval Safety Center, which is leading the investigation into Maya’s death.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing,” Lam told Task & Purpose on Friday.

Maya is the second Marine killed on duty recently. Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, a Reconnaissance Marine assigned to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina was killed by a parachuting accident on April 18. At the time, Arslanbas was participating in the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Composite Unit Training Exercise.

