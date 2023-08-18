A Marine died Thursday in a live-fire exercise during infantry training at Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps officials said Friday.

“A Marine assigned as a student to the School of Infantry-West aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton died while participating in a night live-fire event,” service officials said in a statement.

An investigation is underway, the service said, and the school was “providing support to the families and peers of the deceased.”

Though the service did not release details of the training event in which the Marine died, SOI-West at Camp Pendleton is one of two primary training hubs that teaches combat skills in furtherance of the service’s ethic that “every Marine is a rifleman.” After graduating from boot camp, nearly all Marines report to SOI-West (or its counterpart, SOI-East at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina) for either a two-month course at the Infantry Training Battalion for those assigned to the infantry or a month-long course in basic combat skills for those headed to non-infantry jobs under the Marine Combat Training Battalion.

The Marine Corps did not say which training program the Marine was in when the mishap occurred.

The student’s death was roughly a month after the school’s Command Sergeant Major was relieved of duty. Sgt. Maj. Steven M. Burkett was relieved as the school’s senior enlisted leader on July 13 “for a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to perform his duties,” according to a statement released to Marine Corps Times.

