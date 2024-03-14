Sailors at Navy bases around the world may soon be able to get in weight room and cardio workouts 24 hours a day at their base gyms. Navy Installations Command, which oversees 70 Navy bases around the world, approved 24-hour entry to base gyms on March 8. Local commanders will make the final decision on which gyms will be open when.

At Naval Base San Diego, at least one gym is already open around the clock, according to Capt. Robert Heely, the base commander, with another planned to expand its hours soon.

“Naval Base San Diego is energized by the 24/7 gym initiative, and we recently expanded hours at Naval Medical Readiness Training Center Balboa Complex to around the clock!” Heely said in statement sent to Task & Purpose by base officials. “We are also finalizing plans to open the Olde Gym on the dry-side of the base 24/7.”

A spokesperson with Navy Installations Command said that gyms across the Navy will start to convert after clearing paperwork hurdles, including a risk assessment signed off by the base’s safety officer.

“These steps, such as conducting an operational risk assessment, are meant to ensure the safety of our Sailors, families, and other patrons,” said Destiny Sibert, an Installations Command spokesperson. “That will take a little bit of time, and may vary from base to base, so not all MWR fitness centers will achieve 24-7 access immediately, but they will soon.”

In many places, the Navy said, late-night hours will be “unstaffed,” which will lead to curtailed use. During those house, all minors will need to be supervised by a parent or guardian, no guests will allowed and saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools, and pools will be off-limits.

Also, sailors can expect at least one familiar speed-bump on the way to full access: a safety brief.

“When the fitness centers do open 24/7, authorized patrons will be asked to register and participate in a safety brief,” said Sibert. “Some gyms will ask patrons to sign in and others will utilize Command Access Card (CAC) readers for patrons to enter after normal hours.”

The latest on Task & Purpose