A Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit died in a training accident at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, officials said in a release.

The Marine’s identity, job and details of the incident were not released, pending notifications to the family. Officials said the death involved a training exercise in Carteret County on Thursday.

Officials said the death is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes, the service said.

In August, Lance Cpl. Joseph Whaley, who was killed at Lejeune from a negligent discharge during a night live-fire training exercise.

