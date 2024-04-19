Marine killed in Camp Lejeune training accident
More information will be released after the Marine's family is notified, officials said.
A Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit died in a training accident at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, officials said in a release.
The Marine’s identity, job and details of the incident were not released, pending notifications to the family. Officials said the death involved a training exercise in Carteret County on Thursday.
Subscribe to Task & Purpose today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.
Officials said the death is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes, the service said.
In August, Lance Cpl. Joseph Whaley, who was killed at Lejeune from a negligent discharge during a night live-fire training exercise.
The latest on Task & Purpose
- The Marines trolled the Navy on Instagram and it was awesome
- Kadena Air Base shows off new air power with an ‘elephant walk’
- Army Special Forces students are learning Ukrainian in new language course
- U.S. Army Vet and Ranger school graduate killed fighting in Ukraine
- Former Navy SEAL under fire for gunshot wound story used in campaign for Senate