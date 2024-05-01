Several thousand soldiers from Fort Johnson will rotate to eastern Europe this summer, replacing troops from the 101st Airborne Division, the Army said Wednesday.

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division — which is based at Fort Johnson, Louisianna, formerly Fort Polk — will deploy to Romania and other parts of eastern Europe, the Army said. The 3rd IBCT will replace troops from 101st Airborne’s own 3rd IBCT that have been eastern Europe since the fall.

The 10th’s 3rd IBCT consists of three infantry regiments, cavalry, engineering and artillery regiments and a headquarters unit.

In September the Army announced it was sending 3,400 soldiers from the 101st Airborne, as well as 200 from the 82nd Airborne, to southeastern Europe and parts of Scandinavia in order to maintain the troop buildup on the continent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Troops from the 10th Mountain Division have been deployed overseas to Europe repeatedly in recent years as part of the NATO mission. The 82nd Airborne soldiers sent to Europe last year replaced a similar force from 10th Mountain Division Headquarters.

The Army is currently in the process of rotating units into Europe as part of its spring deployments.

