The U.S. Army’s “First Team” is heading to Europe, and it’s taking division HQ with it. As part of a wider deployment, the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters is heading overseas to support the NATO mission, taking over for 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters as that force rotates out. Ahead of its deployment, the command held a casing of the colors ceremony at its home in Fort Cavazos, Texas.

It’s the first time the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters is deploying overseas in four years. It’s also the first time it’s doing so under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commander of 1st Cavalry Division

Speaking on Thursday, Admiral said that the soldiers had been training hard for several months and were prepared to work with brigades from other divisions deployed overseas. In a brief speech he praised the soldiers under his command and said that the division was ready for its mission.

“We are going over to reassure our NATO allies and work with partners,” Maj. Gen. Admiral said at the color casing ceremony on Thursday, April 25.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

Joined by Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson, the two carried out the ceremony, folding and casing the division’s colors. The act is meant to be symbolic, to signify a division going on deployment.

In total roughly 5,500 soldiers with 1st Cavalry Division are being sent to Europe, with more than 2,000 pieces of equipment.

The 1st Cavalry Division is one of several forces previously announced to be rotating into Europe as part of the U.S. defense presence there. Along with the 1st Cav’s headquarters and artillery, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (also known as “Ironhorse”) and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (AKA “Air Cav”) are among others going to replace counterparts from the 3rd Infantry Division. The Army is also sending the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division to support the NATO mission.

While U.S. forces maintain a presence in Europe, the Army has focused on deploying new equipment and rotating units onto the continent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

1st Cavalry Division had previously taken part in the Atlantic Resolve mission in Europe.

”Now more than ever, it is critical that we reassure our allies in Europe that America’s First Team will provide combat ready formations to deter aggression, and should deterrence fail, our adversaries will see what it really means to be CAV ready,” Admiral said.

The latest on Task & Purpose