Airman found dead at F.E. Warren was under investigation for M18 incident

An airman found dead at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming earlier this month was under investigation for an on-duty shooting that led to a service pistol being briefly pulled from duty across two major Air Force commands.

Officials at the base said Friday that Airman 1st Class Marcus White Allen was found dead on the morning of Oct. 8. White Allen’s death was the fourth among F.E. Warren security forces troops since July, a count that included the on-duty shooting for which White Allen was being investigated over.

“White Allen was under investigation as a subject in relation to an on-base shooting incident in July 2025 that resulted in the death of Airman Brayden Lovan,” officials with the 90th Missile Wing said in a statement.

All four deaths since July were of airmen assigned to the 90th Security Forces Group, Task & Purpose confirmed last week.

Lovan’s death became a national story when it was initially reported as a possible misfire by an M18 service pistol, the primary duty sidearm in all U.S. military services. Within days, officials with Air Force Global Strike Command — which oversees F.E. Warren and all Air Force nuclear weapons — ordered the pistol shelved until a full safety inspection was done on every individual weapon. Officials at Air Combat Command, the service’s largest major command, followed suit.

However, that story quickly changed as investigators looked into the shooting. Service eventually announced they had arrested an airman — White Allen — on charges of manslaughter and making a false statement in the shooting. The pistols were returned to duty.

White Allen was not identified after his initial arrest. It was unclear the circumstances of his release or where on base he was found. The 90th Missile Wing said that it was investigating his death. It did not provide any additional details on the incident or the nature of his death.

“Authorities are actively reviewing the July 2025 incident and White Allen’s death to determine the full circumstances of each,” base officials said. “Base leadership is fully supportive of both investigations with a focus on supporting those impacted by these tragic events.”

The 1,400 airmen in the 90th Security Forces Group at F.E. Warren are tasked with one of the military’s most high-pressure jobs, providing 24/7 physical security over the base’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles silos dug into remote spots across the Wyoming prairie.

On Aug. 16, Senior Airman Joshua Aragon was shot and killed in an off-base apartment in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Authorities have charged Airman 1st Class Jadan Orr, who is also assigned to F.E. Warren, with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly firing an AK-47 rifle through a wall, hitting Aragon.

Then on Sept. 30, Airman 1st Class Marcus Evan Jackson was killed in an incident at Fort Collins, Colorado, that the county coroner’s office has ruled a murder-suicide. The case is under investigation.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988 and you’ll be connected to trained counselors.