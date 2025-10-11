Fourth death in four months linked to Air Force nuke base

An active-duty airman assigned to the 90th Missile Wing was found dead on F.E. Warren Air Force Base on Wednesday, the unit said. It was the fourth death in as many months involving personnel from the Wyoming base.

The deceased was not identified by the 90th Missile Wing in its release, in accordance with Department of Defense policy to notify next of kin first. F.E. Warren Air Force Base is one of the military’s three strategic nuclear missile facilities.

“It is with deep sadness that we face the loss of a member of the Mighty Ninety and on behalf of our entire team, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the lost individual,” Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing Commander, said in a statement. “Please know that the 90th Missile Wing provides several support services to families and Airmen in need.”

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is investigating the death.

Wednesday’s death is the latest in a series of incidents involving airmen on the base or assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base. On July 20, Airman Brayden Lovan was shot and killed on the base. Two weeks later an airman was arrested for involuntary manslaughter, suspicion of making a false official statement and obstruction of justice. In the initial aftermath of Lovan’s death, Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees F.E. Warren Air Force Base, suspended the use of the M18 pistol.

On Aug. 16, Senior Airman Joshua Aragon with the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron was shot and killed in an off-base apartment in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Another service member, Airman 1st Class Jadan Orr, with the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to authorities, Orr fired an AK-47 through an apartment wall, hitting Aragon.

On Sept. 30, Airman 1st Class Marcus Evan Jackson, assigned to 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, while at Fort Collins, Colorado. Local police are still investigating the deaths but have determined it to be a murder-suicide, with Jackson having shot and killed Alyssa Reardon before killing himself. Fort Collins authorities are investigating that incident.