An Air Force munitions and weapons specialist died from injuries suffered while on duty at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Air Force officials said Monday. Staff Sgt. Charles A. Crumlett, 25, of Streamwood, Illinois, was weapons lead crew chief with the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron when he died “in the line of duty” March 15.

As a weapons load crew chief, Crumlett was responsible for a team trained to load the wide range of weapons on the squadron’s F-22 Raptors. He was pronounced dead after a mishap at his workplace around noon Friday. Officials did not provide details of his death but said that the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigation was investigating.

Crumlett served as a weapons load crew chief for six years, working on F-15 Strike Eagles, A-10 Warthogs and F-22 Raptors.

“Today, the Dicemen mourn the loss of one of our own,” said Lt. Col. Charles Bayne, 90th FGS commander. “Sgt. Crumlett’s drive and willingness to help his fellow maintainers is a loss for the entire maintenance community. Though he was only with us a short time, Charlie will always be a Diceman. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and the entire maintenance community.”

Subscribe to Task & Purpose today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

Crumlett joined the Air Force in 2016 and trained as a weapons load crew member at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. In 2017, he reported to his first duty station at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina and arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, a little over a month ago.

“It’s such a tragedy to lose anyone so young and full of promise,” said Col. Christopher Tooman, 3rd Maintenance Group commander. “Charlie’s dedication and support to his fellow maintainers will be deeply missed. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all the Airmen whose lives Charlie touched.”

Crumlett earned two Air and Space Commendation Medals and one Air Force Achievement Medal.

The 3rd Wing flies F-22s, C-17s and E-3 AWACS planes within 11th Air Force from two bases in Alaska.

The latest on Task & Purpose