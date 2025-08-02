Air Force security kills driver who attempted to breach base

Security forces at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base shot and killed a civilian who attempted to illegally enter the base in a car late at night yesterday.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning when a car approached the main gate at the northern side of the base in Tuscon, Arizona. According to a release from the 355th Wing shared with Task & Purpose, the car was moving erratically and the driver failed to identify themselves as they got to base security. The car then crashed into a deployed vehicle barrier, stopping its advance.

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The driver then put the car into reverse and began driving back. At that moment members of the 355th Security Forces Squadron, the base’s security unit, opened fire, striking and killing the driver.

“We certainly regret the loss of life that occurred early this morning,“ Col. Jose Cabrera, commander of the 355th Wing, said in the unit’s statement on Friday. “Our defenders have a very difficult job and acted in accordance with their training and policy to ensure the security of the installation and safety of our airmen.”

As of press time on Saturday the driver has not been identified, except as a “non-military civilian,” nor has any reason been given for why the person tried to breach security and access the military base. The incident is under investigation, with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations’ Detachment 217 as the lead investigative unit.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is home to the 355th Wing. The 354th Fighter Squadron long operated the A-10C Thunderbolt II, better known as the “Warthog,” as part of the wing until the unit began retiring the aircraft in 2024. It also is known for its “boneyard,” the large aircraft storage yard for out of date or unused aircraft operated by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group.