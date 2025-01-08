Air Force F-16 drops external fuel tank over Florida city

An F-16 from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, dropped an external tank on Tuesday, but no one on the ground was injured, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed.

The incident took place about 11 a.m. and the fuel pod landed in the city of Niceville, Florida, a spokesperson for Eglin Air Force Base said. No physical damage was reported.

No information about why the F-16 dropped the fuel tank or what unit it was assigned to was immediately available. The matter is under investigation, the Eglin spokesperson said.

The fuel tank came down at the intersection of Nathey Avenue and Monette Street in Niceville, according to local media outlet Get The Coast. An elementary school is located about 650 yards away from where the fuel pod landed. The school is resuming classes on Wednesday following its Christmas break.

F-16s can carry two external fuel tanks that boost the aircraft’s fuel capacity from 7,000 to 12,000 pounds, according to the Air Force.

Eglin Air Force Base is home to several Air Force units including the 53rd Wing and 96th Test Wing, both of which fly F-16s, and the 33rd Fighter Wing, which flies F-35s to train future pilots.

