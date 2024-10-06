MacDill Air Force Base evacuates planes again ahead of new storm

The Air Force is moving its planes out of MacDill Air Force Base once again, this time as the base braces for the approaching Tropical Storm Milton.

On Saturday, the commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, based out of MacDill, announced that the wing will be relocating its aircraft starting on Oct. 6. The planes “will return when flying conditions are favorable.”

“I’ve decided to relocate our aircraft, beginning [Sunday], ahead of Tropical Storm Milton,” Col. Edward Szczepanik, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing said on a video posted to Facebook.

It’s the second time in less than a month that the base has done this. When Hurricane Helene, which later weakened to a tropical storm, approached the southeast, commanders at MacDill Air Force Base moved its planes out of state, and also initiated a partial evacuation for personnel. Other aircraft were put in hangers to avoid damage. The base was hit hard, with flooding and loss and power. After the storm passed, it was still working to clear debris and reopen parts of the installation.

Milton, categorized as a tropical storm as of press time, is on a path to hit Florida with a broadside. It’s expected to grow into a Category 3 hurricane by the time it finishes passing through the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. It already is showing winds of 60 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 9. MacDill is located inside Tampa Bay, on the western coast of Florida on the Gulf of Mexico.

The base, technically an Air Force base, is home to service members of multiple branches in its role as headquarters for U.S. Special Operations Command.

Aircraft moved out of state ahead of Helene returned to the base this past week.

So far leadership at MacDill have not ordered any evacuation ahead of Milton. Evacuations in surrounding counties have not been issued yet either, as of press time. In another message posted to base personnel online, leadership encouraged people at MacDill to make sure they have what they need, including supplies of food, water and medication. It also urged people to clear any debris still around from the previous storm, which could be kicked up by strong winds from Milton and cause further damage.

We are not yet ordering an evacuation for the installation, but preparation is key,” Szczepanik added. “We should all begin preparing now. Do not wait until Monday to prepare for this storm.”

