Munitions depot explosion at Kadena Air Base leaves four injured

Four members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force were injured after a munition exploded on Kadena Air Base on Monday.

The Air Force’s 18th Wing, based out of Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, confirmed that an explosion occurred at a munitions storage site on the northern side of the base. No U.S. personnel were injured and local authorities said that there is no risk of further explosions, according to the U.S. Air Force and Kyodo News.

Members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force were working in the munitions storage area, managed by the Okinawa Prefectural Government, when one item exploded, leaving four Japanese troops injured. According to Japanese media, the explosion happened while JSDF members were preparing to safely dispose of an unexploded ordnance. Per reports, the depot is a temporary storage spot, mainly used for leftover unexploded munitions from World War II.

Okinawa was heavily bombed during World War II, as part of the U.S. military’s campaign to capture the island in 1945. 80 years later and Japanese and American authorities continue to locate and dispose of unexploded ordnance, with more than 2,000 tons of munitions taken out.

This is a developing story.

