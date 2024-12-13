US combat experience in a fight with China, shake up at the 4-star level and more news

The Pentagon Rundown is a bit different this week, mostly because your trusted reporter within the five-sided fun house is out. Instead, let's talk about all the great stories he wrote.

By James Clark

Posted 14 Hours Ago

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 11th Airborne Division jump from a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing during a deployment for training (DFT) at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2024. The DFT provided VMGR-153 pilots and aircrew with unit level training that enhanced squadron combat readiness while supporting community relations in remote Alaskan regions during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)
Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien.

Welcome readers of The Pentagon Rundown.

Unfortunately, I am not Jeff Schogol. My name is James Clark and I’m the editor-in-chief of Task & Purpose. Your trusted Pentagon correspondent is out today. So, rather than stumble blindly through this as I pretend to be Jeff, but with only a fraction of his talent, I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight some of his recent reporting that you may have missed in the crush of news.

In the past week, your humble Pentagon reporter covered major news about the firing of a four-star general for undue influence in a subordinate’s promotion; he offered in-depth analysis of how combat experience might play out in a fight against China (a story that came about thanks to a very motivated Marine general’s tortured metaphor); and he provided a “keep it simple, stupid” breakdown of a crucial but incredibly convoluted program — Veterans Affairs disability benefits.

While Jeff’s weekly Rundowns are jam-packed with news you need to know, he has a tendency to omit his own stories. Seeing as he’s not here to stop me, I strongly encourage you to take some time to read through his latest work.

Sincerely,

Not Jeff Schogol

Read Jeff’s latest stories below:

Army General Relieved of Duty

Army General Fired

An Army general was dismissed following an investigation that revealed undue influence in a subordinate’s promotion. This decision underscores the military’s commitment to impartial personnel practices.

Top Marine Says Combat Experience Gives US the Edge Over China

Marine Combat Experience

A senior Marine leader emphasized the value of combat experience in providing the U.S. military an advantage in potential conflicts, particularly with China. The insights underscore the importance of readiness and experience in modern warfare.

What is a ‘100% Disability’ Rating and What Does it Actually Mean for Veterans?

Veterans Disability Rating

This article explains how veterans’ disability ratings work and what veterans face while navigating the VA system. It dives into the challenges of obtaining a 100% disability rating, which is difficult to achieve and rarely given for a single condition.

