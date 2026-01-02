Army creates new AI-focused career field for officers

Army officers who want to work on shaping the service’s operational use of artificial intelligence can now pursue a new specialized career path. This week the Army announced a new area of concentration focused on the use of AI and machine learning,

The new specialty, “49B Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning,” will create “uniformed experts” who will be tasked with integrating artificial intelligence systems into Army operations. That includes working to create more efficient logistics networks and “accelerating battlefield decision-making,” the Army said. The new area of concentration is part of the U.S. military’s wider effort to integrate and use artificial intelligence systems.

“This is a deliberate and crucial step in keeping pace with present and future operational requirements,” Lt. Col. Orlandon Howard, an Army spokesperson, said in the service’s announcement. “We’re building a dedicated cadre of in-house experts who will be at the forefront of integrating AI and machine learning across our warfighting functions.”

The new area of concentration launched at the beginning of January. It is open to officers eligible for the Volunteer Transfer Incentive Program, which allows them to apply to change occupational specialties. No specific requirements were listed, although the Army said that officers with technical and academic experience with AI and machine learning “will be particularly competitive candidates.” The Army did not say how many officers are expected to comprise the initial group. Those who are selected to pursue the area of concentration will “undergo rigorous graduate-level training” that involves building and deploying AI systems for the Army.

New 49B officers are also expected to field and oversee the use of robots on the battlefield. The Army has been working heavily in the past year to massively expand its use of and expertise in autonomous drones.

The Army also noted in its release that there is a chance the career path could be opened up to warrant officers.

Last month the Pentagon rolled out its own version of Gen AI, meant to be used by service members and civilian employees in the Department of Defense. It is starting with the version of Google’s Gemini AI system used by the federal government. “The future of American warfare is here, and it’s spelled AI,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a video announcing the rollout. That is being expanded in the near future with more AI tools being integrated.

The Army says that the first group of 49B soldiers is expected to be reclassified by the end of the fiscal year in September.