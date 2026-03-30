Army launches ‘administrative review’ of Apache flyby over Kid Rock’s home

The Army is looking into how two AH-64 Apache helicopters ended up hovering over and buzzing past the home of singer Kid Rock. Army Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division, confirmed to Task & Purpose on Monday that officials at the unit’s home of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, were conducting a review, in light of the video, which the singer posted March 29.

Fort Campbell is about 60 miles northwest of Nashville, and 50 miles from White Creek, Tennessee, where Kid owns a hilltop estate he calls “the Southern White House” that appears to be in the video.

“Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as “Kid Rock”),” Bless said in a statement to Task & Purpose. “The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity.”

In a subsequent email sent after publication, Army officials walked back the use of the word “investigation,” and instead said that the service had initiated an “administrative review,” arguing that the latter was “more technically correct.”

Kid Rock posted a video on Instagram that shows him clapping and saluting as two of the Army helicopters hover in front of him. A sign visible in the video reads “The Southern White House.”

Along with the video, the singer posted a message that disparaged California Gov. Gavin Newsom, adding, “God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

A representative for Kid Rock could not immediately be reached for comment.

WTVF, a Nashville television station, reported that Apache helicopters may also have flown over a “No Kings” protest on Saturday in the city. Bless confirmed the Apaches were flying near Nashville, but not if they were spotted over the parade.

“Our helicopters were flying a route in the Nashville vicinity for training purposes. Any association with the No Kings Rally also happening in Nashville that day is entirely coincidental,” Bless said.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident were immediately available on Monday.

“The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations,” Bless said. “We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously.”

UPDATE: 3.30.2026; This article was updated after publication with a statement from the Army’s 101st Airborne Division asking that their earlier statement be amended to include the phrase “administrative review” in lieu of “investigation.”