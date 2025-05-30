Army offers reward for information about Black Hawk pilot’s death in Honduras

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the death of 1st Lt. Marciano Parisano earlier this month in Honduras.

Parisano, 25, was serving as a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment assigned to Soto Cano Air Base, near Comayagua, Honduras. The base is the headquarters for Joint Task Force-Bravo, the U.S. military’s lead expeditionary force in Central and South America.

On May 3, Parisano was found dead in Comayagua. He had been on a liberty pass from the air base. Honduran media reported that he was found near the Chiquito River area, and that police did not suspect that robbery was a motive in Parisano’s death.

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Parisano was last seen on camera footage at 3:20 a.m. on May 2 outside Club Santos in Comayagua, a CID news release says. The club is located just off 1A Calle SE, between 5A Avenida SE and 6A Avenida SE, a CID poster says.

Army investigators are asking people with credible information about the circumstances of Parisano’s death to contact the Army CID MacDill Resident Unit at (912) 547-4626 or via WhatsApp at (571) 656-7842, the news poster says. Anonymous tips can be sent online to www.cid.army.mil/tips.

Originally from Cibolo, Texas, Parisano graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York in 2023, and he and his girlfriend became engaged to be married in April, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Joint Task Force Bravo posted a Facebook message on May 9 that included a statement from Parisano’s parents, Tom and Jessie, who said they are “committed to seeking justice for Marco.”

“We trust the authorities will do everything in their power to ensure that accountability prevails,” they said in the statement. “No family should have to endure this kind of loss, and we hope that Marco’s story will serve as a reminder that God’s timing is unknown, and we must always be prepared.”

Tom and Jessie Parisano also said their son made an indelible impression on all who knew him through his compassion, laughter, and dedication.

“No words can truly capture the depth of our grief, nor the pain of waking up each day without him,” they said in the statement. “Marco was more than just our child — he was a bright light in our lives, a source of joy, kindness, and unwavering love. His presence was a gift, touching the hearts of everyone who crossed his path.”

The latest on Task & Purpose

18 Army Rangers suspended for allegedly firing blanks at Florida beach

Hegseth announces accountability review of Afghanistan withdrawal

Coast Guard rescue swimmers saved a worker stuck in hardening concrete after roof collapse

This National Guard unit went completely analog to simulate a cyber attack

Fewer reenlistment options for soldiers amid high Army retention