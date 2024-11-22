It’s the end of the world as we know it, and more military news

Happy Friday! Every time I walk into my local Starbucks, a barista I know asks me if World War III has started. It’s a reasonable question considering Ukraine claims Russia fired a non-nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday that Russia had fired an “experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile” based on Russia’s RS-26 Rubezh ICBM, and Russian authorities notified the United States briefly before the launch through nuclear risk reduction channels.

Singh also said this is the first time the United States has seen this missile used on the battlefield, and that U.S. officials recently briefed Ukraine about the possibility that it could be used.

The latest Russian attack comes after the United States allowed Ukraine to use its Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, to strike targets inside Russia — although under what conditions remains unclear — and the U.S. government has agreed to provide the Ukrainians with antipersonnel landmines.

Things haven't been this tense since 1983, when the United States and Soviet Union nearly stumbled into nuclear war, first in September and again in November.

But enough about the potential for Armageddon. Here’s your weekly rundown.

