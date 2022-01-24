An F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter had a “landing mishap” on Monday while on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson, injuring seven sailors, according to an announcement from the Navy.

The aircraft assigned toCarrier Air Wing 2 was conducting routine flight operations in the South China Sea when the incident occured. The pilot, who ejected, was recovered by helicopter and is in stable condition, according to the Navy.

Three sailors were evacuated to a treatment facility in Manilla, Philippines, where they are now listed in stable condition. Four others were treated aboard the ship, and three have since been released.

The USS Carl Vinson has been deployed to the region since Aug. 2021, it’s first such with the F-35C. The ship has been conducting exercises with the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS America, USS Essex and elements of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force.

The F-35 aircraft aboard the USS Carl Vinson are part of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, the first Marine Corps squadron to deploy with the airframe, is operating from the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Last November, The War Zone reported that a British F-35B crashed during takeoff while operating from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. That pilot safely ejected, and the aircraft was later recovered from the Mediterranean Sea.

The cause of the accident aboard the USS Carl Vinson is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.

