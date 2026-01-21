Recruiter told students that enlisting can lead to Green Cards for parents

A military recruiter sent an email to Minnesota high school students pushing enlistment as a path to accessing an immigration program that could help prevent their parents from being deported.

CNN first reported that the recruiter had emailed about 200 students about a Department of Homeland Security Program known as “Parole in Place,” which allows undocumented members of military families to temporarily remain in the United States in one-year increments, though eligibility restrictions apply to citizens of certain countries.

A Minnesota National Guard spokesperson said the Guard is aware that one of its recruiters emailed high school students about the Parole in Place program.

“Though this program was mentioned by a recruiter, it cannot be used until after an individual has enlisted,” Army Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya said in a statement to Task & Purpose, “If we know someone enlisted to pursue Parole in Place, our units may assist with the process, but it is driven by the service member and often requires a lawyer.”

Thousands of DHS agents are currently deployed to Minneapolis in what they describe as a crackdown on illegal immigration that began in December. Residents who have mobilized in the city have recorded agents arresting U.S. citizens and attacking protesters with non-lethal crowd control weapons.

In the email to students, the recruiter wrote that agents with U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, are “taking people without any consideration,” according to a copy of the email, which was shared on Reddit before later being deleted. Task & Purpose has confirmed the email is authentic.

The recruiter, who notes his own immigrant background in the email, wrote that he is sending the email to students whose parents may not be documented, adding: “They need your help! There is a path we offer to help them obtain a green card.”

Parole in Place eligibility for military families

Parole in Place is a discretionary immigration program that is available to service members’ immediate relatives, the recruiter wrote.

“It allows individuals who Entered Without Presence (EWI) to obtain temporary lawful presence, which can help them avoid deportation and facilitate the process of applying for a green card,” the recruiter wrote.

According to a DHS website, Parole in Place can be granted “on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.” The program, the website says, is open to service members and their “spouse, widow(er), parent, son, or daughter.”

After describing what Parole In Place entails, the recruiter wrote that the program would be available to their parents if they enlisted.

“I have sent information previously about joining the National Guard, but as an immigrant, and as the current concerns for deportations and ICE presence, I understand the concerns of an immigrant, who knows the fears we all currently have,” the recruiter wrote. “Please know that at no point will the immigration status of your parents be released to anyone as we are all in this together.”

The recruiter obtained the students’ emails from local schools in accordance with the

Solomon Amendment, a federal law that requires institutions that receive federal funding to provide military recruiters with contact information for students who are at least 17 years old, Tsuchiya said.

“No students were specifically included/excluded on the message,” Tsuchiya said in an emailed statement. “There was no command directive to share information about Parole in Place, but recruiters often do share information about programs that individuals are eligible for either during the recruiting process or after enlistment.”

Tsuchiya added that the Parole in Place program is not specific to the National Guard. All troops and certain members of their families are eligible to apply for the program.

Tsuchiya declined a request from Task & Purpose to speak with the recruiter.

When asked if Army recruiters must follow any guidelines about discussing Parole In Place with potential recruits, U.S. Army Recruiting Division Madison Bonzo provided the following statement: “The U.S. Army is focused on recruiting individuals who are qualified, motivated and committed to serving our Nation. Recruiters use the tools and programs available to ensure they are attracting the best talent for today’s Army. All applicants for U.S. Army service must meet clear standards for enlistment, which are set by law, Army Regulations, and Headquarters Department of the Army policy.”