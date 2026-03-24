Navy destroyer with grizzly bear battle flag pays tribute to heroic Marine

Friend and foe alike will have no problem recognizing the Navy’s newest destroyer when it flies its distinctive battle flag, which features the visage of a growling grizzly bear.

The warship is named for retired Marine Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Vietnam War. Its battle flag both reflects the crew’s identity and pays tribute to the ship’s namesake, said Lt. Cmdr. Mary Sanford, a Navy spokesperson.

“The crew of the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. refer to themselves as ‘Grizzlies,’” Sanford told Task & Purpose on Monday. “This moniker is inspired by a well-known quote from Col. Barnum: ‘If you’re going to be a bear, be a grizzly.’”

The future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr., which is set to be commissioned next month, proudly flew its grizzly bear battle flag when it recently pulled into its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, a March 20 Navy picture of the ship shows.

Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine colonel, addresses the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer that bears his name. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jackson C. Rott.

The ship is designed to conduct several missions, including carrying out combat operations against enemy aircraft, submarines, and surface ships, according to the Navy. After it is commissioned, the warship will be able to operate independently or as part of a carrier or expeditionary strike group.

It will officially join the U.S. Navy’s fleet at its commissioning, which is scheduled for April 11, a Navy news release says. Barnum’s wife, Martha Hill, the destroyer’s sponsor, will give the order at the commissioning ceremony to “man our ship and bring her to life!” That will signal the ship’s crew to run aboard.

‘An inspiration to all’

On Dec. 18, 1965, Barnum was a first lieutenant serving in South Vietnam with 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines when his company came under withering fire outside the village of Ky Phu, Quang Tin Province, according to his Medal of Honor citation.

With casualties mounting and his company separated from the rest of his battalion, Barnum spotted targets for artillery and then found that his company commander had been fatally wounded and the unit’s radio operator had been killed, the citation says.

After giving medical aid to his commander, Barnum took the radio and assumed command. He moved into the line of enemy fire to rally and reorganize his fellow Marines and then led their attack on enemy positions, according to the citation.

“His sound and swift decisions and his obvious calm served to stabilize the badly decimated units and his gallant example as he stood exposed repeatedly to point out targets served as an inspiration to all,” his Medal of Honor citation says. “Provided with two armed helicopters, he moved fearlessly through enemy fire to control the air attack against the firmly entrenched enemy while skillfully directing one platoon in a successful counterattack on the key enemy positions.”

He continued fighting to take care of the last remaining enemy resistance after the Marine casualties had been evacuated and the battalion had seized its objective, the citation says.

Now 85, Barnum was on the pier for the ship’s March 20 arrival at Norfolk, the Navy’s news release says.

“To be on the pier and welcome this incredible crew to their new homeport is monumental,” Barnum said at the event. “This warship represents the enduring bond between the Marine Corps and the Navy, and I have the utmost confidence in the crew to carry on the legacy of service and courage that defines our naval forces. I look forward to seeing them ‘bring her to life’ and join the fleet.”