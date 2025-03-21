Campaign against the Houthis will not be ‘an endless offensive,’ Pentagon says

Happy Friday! The brief lull in the undeclared war against Houthi rebels is over. Shortly after the Iranian-backed rebel group threatened to resume attacks against Israeli ships, the U.S. military carried out air and missile strikes against Yemen on Saturday for the first time in months. The Houthis then attempted to attack the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, but Air Force fighters shot down Houthi drones, and a ballistic missile launched against the ship missed.

President Donald Trump has vowed that the Houthis will be “completely annihilated,” but the rebel group survived more than a year of periodic U.S. and British air and missile strikes that began in January 2024 and were intended to stop Houthi attacks against ships in the Red Sea. Before that, the Houthis outlasted seven years of attacks by a Saudi-led coalition.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, director of operations for the Joint Staff, told reporters on Monday that the U.S. military is now striking “a much broader set of targets” in Yemen than it did under President Joe Biden’s administration. For example, the initial strikes targeted one compound where “several senior Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle experts” were operating, he said.

“The other key differences are the delegation of authorities from the president through Secretary [of Defense Pete] Hegseth down to the operational commander,” Grynkewich said during a Pentagon news conference. “So that allows us to achieve a tempo of operations where we can react to opportunities that we see on the battlefield in order to continue to put pressure on the Houthis.”

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell stressed that the current operations against the Houthis are “not an endless offensive,” adding, “This is not about regime change in the Middle East.”

When asked if the U.S. military might send ground forces into Yemen to bring the Houthis to heel, Parnell did not answer directly, explaining that it is important for battlefield commanders to “keep the enemy guessing.”

“Now, that’s not to say that we’ve got ground troops in – in Yemen,” Parnell said. That’s not to say that we’re sending ground troops in. But it’s difficult to talk about that stuff for operational security reasons from the podium.”

Jeff Schogol