A sailor who previously served in Japan aboard a guided-missile destroyer was found guilty in a court martial of sharing classified defense information with representatives of a foreign government.

A military court found Chief Petty Officer Bryce Pedicini guilty on Friday, April 19, according to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. He was convicted on counts of attempted espionage, failure to obey a lawful order and attempted violation of a lawful general order. The decision came after a seven-day trial.

Charges against the sailor were announced in February, months after his arrest in 2023. According to the case against him, Pedicini shared “classified and national defense information“ with an agent of a foreign government — the case did not specify which nation — on seven different occasions in Virginia between November 2023 and February 2023. Pedicini did so while pretending to be writing research papers, NCIS said.

“This guilty verdict holds Mr. Pedicini to account for his betrayal of his country and fellow service members,” NCIS Director Omar Lopez said in a statement.

Bryce Pedicini (photo via Facebook)

Prior to his arrest, Pedicini served aboard the USS Higgins, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. He was arrested on May 19, 2023 and put in pre-trial confinement.

According to prosecutors, Pedicini tried to share this information while aware that “it would be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of a foreign nation.” What kind of information that was exactly was not disclosed. He also allegedly attempted to share photos of a Secret Internet Protocol Router Network while back in Japan, just prior to his arrest. The SIPR networks are used by the military for transferring classified information internally, and the machines used for that are also kept under strict security.

The Tennessee native joined the U.S Navy in 2008, reaching the rank of chief petty officer in August 2022. Before serving on the USS Higgins he served aboard USS McFaul and USS Curtis Wilbur

Pedicini will be sentenced on May 7.

