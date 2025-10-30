Pentagon says troops will get paid at end of week

The Pentagon has confirmed that troops will receive their paycheck at the end of this week.

In a statement on Thursday, a Defense Department official said that President Donald Trump is “continuing to make good on his promise to take care of the troops,” and referred questions about how troops’ pay will be funded to the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB.

Axios reported on Wednesday that OMB had found $2.5 billion from the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” that had been intended to fund military housing to pay for troops’ housing allowances; it diverted another $1.4 billion from the Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation fund to pay soldiers, airmen, and Space Force guardians; and it shifted $1.4 billion from shipbuilding to paying sailors and Marines.

The federal government has been shut down for nearly a month because Congress has failed to pass a spending bill to keep the federal government operating.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that troops won’t get their Nov. 15 paycheck if the shutdown continues.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.