Two US soldiers killed in ambush in Syria

An ISIS gunman attacked an American delegation in Palmyra, Syria, killing the soldiers and an American interpreter and leaving more injured.

By Nicholas Slayton

Published

Troops from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Special Operations and the US-led anti-jihadist coalition, take part in heavy-weaponry military exercises in the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
American and Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces train in Deir-Ezzor, Syria in March 2022. AFP photo by Delil Souleiman via Getty Images.

A gunman from the Islamic State attacked an American delegation in Palmyra, Syria, killing two U.S. Army soldiers and an American civilian interpreter today, leaving several people injured.

Three other American service members were injured in the attack, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. A single member of ISIS attacked the American delegation while it was in Palmyra for a “key leader engagement,” according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell in a statement on X. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the gunman was killed by “partner forces.”

As per Department of Defense policy, the Pentagon is not identifying or releasing the names of those killed until 24 hours after their next of kin are informed. 

Top Stories This Week

Syrian state media and a monitoring group first reported on the attack, noting that several American forces were wounded, along with at least three members of the Syrian military. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group tracking the Syrian Civil War and other conflicts in the country, an American delegation was in Palmyra both to tour the historic Roman ruins there and to meet with Syrian military officials as part of the ongoing fight against ISIS. 

NurPhoto photo by Rami Alsayedvia via Getty Images.

Syrian and American forces shut down highways in the area following the attack, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, and American planes were scrambled for low-altitude flights over the area.

The United States currently has hundreds of troops inside Syria. As part of a shift in strategy it has been working to shrink its footprint, with the goal of reducing the force from 2,000 to 1,000. As part of that plan, it has also begun handing over some bases to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a long-time partner in the country.

This fall American forces have been conducting joint raids with Syrian security forces on ISIS cells and facilities, including destroying multiple weapons caches last month. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has noted an uptick in ISIS attacks inside Syria in recent weeks. 

This is a developing story.

 

Task & Purpose Video

Each week on Tuesdays and Fridays our team will bring you analysis of military tech, tactics, and doctrine.

Watch Here
 
Nicholas Slayton Avatar

Nicholas Slayton

Contributing Editor

Nicholas Slayton is a Contributing Editor for Task & Purpose. In addition to covering breaking news, he writes about history, shipwrecks, and the military’s hunt for unidentified anomalous phenomenon (formerly known as UFOs).