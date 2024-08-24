US military kills a leader of an al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria

U.S. forces successfully killed a leader of a Syrian terrorist organization early Friday morning. Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki, part of the governing council for Hurras al-Din, was killed in a targeted strike, U.S. Central Command shared on Aug. 23.

CENTCOM confirmed al-Makki’s death on Friday, saying he was killed in a “kinetic strike.” CENTCOM did not elaborate on what weapons were used or how specifically al-Makki was killed. al-Makki was identified as a “senior leader responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria” by CENTCOM,” and as part of the group’s shura council, although CENTCOM did not provide any additional information on the target, such as nationality or background.

“CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of terrorists in the CENTCOM area of responsibility who threaten the United States, its allies and partners, and regional stability,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

Hurras al-Din formally came together during the ongoing Syria Civil War, with its founders coming from previously established Salafist militant and terrorist organizations to establish the new group in 2018. American forces have targeted the group throughout the years, including operations in 2019 in western Syria. The group is linked to al-Qaeda but is not officially a part of that specific terror organization.

In April 2023, the United States Treasury designated the group’s leader Sami Mahmud Mohammed al Uraydi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and put up a reward for any information leading to his capture.

The successful strike on al-Makki comes as the United States and its partners continue to hunt for members of militant groups, mainly ISIS, in Iraq and Syria. Even after ousting ISIS from its strongholds years ago, the group remains active and a threat to people in the region.

