Why NATO is betting big on the F-35

The much-maligned fifth-generation fighter is the aircraft of choice for 14 of the 32 member nations, which might not be a good thing.

By Kyle Gunn

Published

The F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter started its life as one of the more controversial programs in Pentagon history. Two decades of delays, blown budgets, software problems, and political fights made it look like the fifth-generation fighter might be remembered more for what it cost than what it could do.

Now, it has become a major part of NATO’s airpower.

Fourteen of the 32 NATO allies — the U.S., the United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Poland, Germany, Finland, Canada, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Greece — are either flying the jet now or plan to. The United Kingdom also recently announced it would purchase the F-35A to serve as a nuclear deterrent. And of the 18 NATO countries that do not fly the F-35, nine don’t operate any fighter aircraft at all.

At its core, the F-35 offers three things most legacy NATO jets can’t — enhanced survivability, integration, and standardization.

A U.S. B-2A Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing and a Royal Netherlands air force F-35A conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 18, 2020. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with NATO allies and theater partners in combined and joint operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
A U.S. B-2A Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing and a Royal Netherlands air force F-35A conduct aerial operations in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 20-2 over the North Sea March 18, 2020. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew.

Against a modern air defense network like those used by China or Russia, fourth-generation fighters like the F-16 or Eurofighter can’t get close to a target without being detected. Even the best jammers or towed decoys don’t change the fact that older jets were designed before stealth was considered essential. 

The F-35, while not invincible, is stealthy enough to survive in contested environments and smart enough to do more than shoot missiles. Flying more as a sensor platform, it pulls in radar, targeting, threat and electronic warfare data that can then be passed to other aircraft or ground units. This makes it valuable as not just a fighter, but as a node in the broader command-and-control network that NATO allies will rely on in a joint fight. 

Top Stories This Week

Standardization also matters. NATO air forces are used to flying together, but that coordination gets complicated when everyone is flying different aircraft with different capabilities, data links, munitions, and maintenance needs. The F-35 streamlines all of that. Pilots train on the same simulators. Maintenance crews can work off the same playbook with parts, procedures, and diagnostics. Spare parts, software updates, and weapons integration become easier and cheaper. 

The F-35 is also no longer a theoretical platform with questions surrounding its effectiveness in combat. Israel has flown its custom F-35I “Adir” in multiple combat operations, including strikes against Iran’s air defenses and suspected nuclear facilities in Operation Rising Lion. The United States has also used the F-35 over Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and in operations against the Houthis

Still, there are concerns. With so many countries betting on a single platform, those same benefits can become weaknesses. If a major software bug or hardware issue grounds part of the F-35 fleet, as we have seen before, multiple times, it could affect operations across multiple countries, with few viable replacements. 

An Israeli F-35I Adir assigned to 140 Squadron, Nevatim Air Base, taxis out for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March, 24 2023. Red Flag is an opportunity to build on the success of JUNIPER OAK 23-2, JUNIPER FALCON, and additional combined exercises to enhance interoperability with Israel, strengthen bilateral cooperation, and improve capabilities in ways that enhance and promote regional stability and reinforce the United States’ enduring commitment to Israel’s security. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
An Israeli F-35I Adir assigned to 140 Squadron, Nevatim Air Base, taxis out for a mission during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March, 24 2023. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis.

There’s also the matter of cost and complexity. The F-35 is expensive to operate, between $26,400 and $39,000 per flight hour according to a GAO report, and requires specialized infrastructure and contractor support. For smaller countries, that creates dependency. 

NATO has tried to mitigate these bottlenecks with regional sustainment hubs. Italy assembles the jets at Cameri, and the Netherlands handles major maintenance, while other partners manufacture parts and other necessities. But it’s a long way from the kind of modular, self-reliant logistics that legacy jets allowed.

Regardless, the F-35 is no longer just an American fighter; it is, for better or worse, becoming NATO’s as well. The attempt by European aerospace builders to create a next-generation fighter drags on. We get into it in the latest video on YouTube, diving deeper into the reasons why this works, and why it may not in the future. Go ahead and watch that here, and please like and subscribe while you’re there so you don’t miss the next one.

 

Task & Purpose Video

Each week on Tuesdays and Fridays our team will bring you analysis of military tech, tactics, and doctrine.

Watch Here
 
Kyle Gunn Avatar

Kyle Gunn

Producer, Task & Purpose YouTube

Kyle Gunn has been with Task & Purpose since 2021, coming aboard in April of that year as the social media editor. Four years later, he took over as producer of the YouTube page, inheriting nearly 2 million subscribers and absolutely no pressure not to screw it all up.