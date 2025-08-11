Laura Loomer unites vets from both sides of aisle after Medal of Honor rant

A string of veterans and politicians, including one Medal of Honor recipient, responded with disdain to a right-wing media personality’s unprompted weekend attack on a Medal of Honor recipient for not being “US born.”

Laura Loomer, an unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump, who has traded in conspiracy theories in her social media feeds for years — including claims that 9/11 was an “inside job” — took issue last week with an Army media post on former Capt. Florent Groberg.

The Army post noted the thirteenth anniversary of Groberg’s actions in Kunar Province, Afghanistan, which earned him the Medal of Honor.

“Aug. 8, 2012, Afghanistan: Capt. Florent Groberg made a split-second decision that saved lives. He tackled a suicide bomber to protect his team, an act of valor that earned him the Medal of Honor,” the post read.

Though innocuous by military social media standards, the post set Loomer off.

“Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier?” Loomer tweeted as part of a lengthy post aimed at both Groberg and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

A fellow Medal of Honor recipient, Dakota Meyer — who recently re-enlisted in the Marines — immediately took issue with Loomer.

“The Medal is A Political. The person wearing it doesn’t have to be. If anyone has earned the right to free speech or to have an opinion, it’s a man who threw himself in front of a suicide bomber to save lives,” Meyer wrote. “What have you done?”

Beyond Meyer, other veterans took to social media in response to Loomer, sometimes replying directly or in reposts.

It’s unclear why Loomer appears to think the Army endorsed Groberg’s politics, and her statements are at odds with easily known facts about the former Army captain.

Born in France, Groberg became a naturalized American citizen and renounced his French citizenship when he graduated from college, prior to his time in the Army. Birthright citizenship is not a requirement for service in the U.S. military nor among the criteria for combat valor awards.

Groberg spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention after identifying himself to organizers as a Republican, and his speech begins: “I am here tonight not as a Democrat or a Republican. I’m here as a proud immigrant to this country, a proud veteran of the United States Army and proud recipient of our country’s highest military honor.”

Groberg works in the defense industry and has held several veteran-focused and service member advocacy roles. He now serves as a commissioner on the American Battle Monuments Commission, which maintains American overseas commemorative cemeteries and memorials.

Two bombers and a security detail

Groberg, along with Sgt. Anthony Mahoney, tackled a suicide bomber on Aug. 8, 2012, while patrolling as the commander of the security detail for then-Col. James Mingus, a brigade commander in the 4th Infantry Division. Mingus is now the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army.

When the bomber’s vest detonated, Groberg was thrown 15 feet. He drew his pistol and crawled toward the bomber. A second bomber detonated his vest early. Investigators determined that much or all of Groberg’s party would likely have died had either, or both, of the bombers detonated closer.

The blast killed four: Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin J. Griffin, 46; Army Maj. Thomas E. Kennedy, 35; Air Force Maj. Walter D. Gray, 38, and foreign service officer Ragaei Abdelfattah, 43.

The Army’s post, which did not mention Mingus, commemorated the anniversary of the attack. A spokesperson for Mingus told Task & Purpose that Groberg’s actions spoke for themselves.

“As a general policy, the U.S. Army does not engage in or provide commentary on political discussions or partisan critiques,” Mingus’ spokesperson Maj. Peter Sulzona said in an email. “Our focus remains on honoring the selfless service and valor of all Soldiers, regardless of background, as exemplified by Capt. Florent Groberg’s heroic actions.”

“We believe it’s most appropriate to let the recognition of military heroism stand on its own merits, without injecting political perspectives,” Sulona continued.

But many veterans joined Meyer in sounding off on Loomer’s post, as did some members of Congress, including firebrand Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia.

“Shut up Laura,” Greene wrote.

Much of Loomer’s post focused on Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

“Under the Army Secretary Dan Driscoll @SecArmy, there have been several instances of either him, or the Army promoting anti-Trump Leftists on their official social media channels,” Loomer wrote.

Groberg responded to Loomer directly on X.

“Thirteen years ago today is my Alive Day, the day I nearly lost my life, and four of my brothers, including three Army leaders, never came home,” he wrote. “I’ve served under presidents from both parties and will always honor my oath to this country. Yes, I spoke for 60 seconds at the DNC when asked about service and sacrifice, not politics. For me, 8/8 isn’t about parties. It’s about the lives we lost.”