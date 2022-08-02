Written By Matt Towns Published Aug 2, 2022 7:13 AM

A camping blanket may not be the first piece of gear that comes to mind when you start packing for your next outdoor excursion, but ask any hardcore camper and they’ll tell you a quality camping blanket is the difference between misery and warm, soft, comfy camping bliss. If you’re reading this article, you might already know that there are as many types of camping blankets as there are varieties of knives or multitools. Whether you’re taking in the night sky at home, winter camping at elevation, or headed out to the mandatory annual family campground trip, there’s a camping blanket to fit your needs.

To that end, we’ve put together a guide to the best camping blankets on the market. Read on and never suffer the cold again.

1 Voited Ripstop Outdoor Blanket Best Overall See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE For our military veteran readers, the Voited Ripstop Outdoor Blanket might give you a warm-and-fuzzy, and not just because it’s a blanket. The Voited blanket bears a striking resemblance to the much-loved, indispensable, ever-versatile, snivel-reducing woobie. In fact, at the risk of sacrilege, I’ll go so far as to say it might be better than a woobie. Made from 50D Ripstop Repreve, which is a very water-resistant performance fiber derived from recycled plastic bottles, the Voited Ripstop blanket is both practical and purposeful. The fill is 3D Featherlight Fiber adding warmth. This camping blanket is extremely versatile and using its system of snaps, can transform between a sleeping bag, pillow, blanket, and cape (who doesn’t get excited about the prospect of cape camping?). With several patterns available, you’re sure to find a shade to suit your mood (unless you’re stuck on the solid OD green of woobie fame). The Voited camping blanket does have a few chinks in its versatile, comfy armor. While a well-conditioned pro backpacker might carry this on a several-day trek, a less capable hiker might opt for a smaller, lighter blanket. There is no “comfort” side, and poly-feeling Repreve isn’t ideal against your tuckus. Lastly, if you’re relying solely on this blanket for warmth and it’s going to be below 50 or so degrees, you might want a warmer option. Product Specs Material: 100% recycled 50D Ripstop Repreve fabric coated with Teflon EcoElite

Size: 54 x 80 inches

Weight: 2.42 pounds PROS Reminiscent of an updated woobie Extremely versatile (blanket, pillow, cape, sleeping bag) Can be combined with another of the same blanket using snaps Lots of pattern options 100% recycled material Highly water-resistant and relatively packable CONS Not for extreme cold weather Not quite light or small enough to be an ideal backpacking blanket Not the most comfortable option (no “comfort” side)

2 Kelty Bestie Blanket Best Value See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Kelty Bestie Blanket is a fan favorite due to its soft liner, light weight, and downright comfiness and squishable-ness. It also doesn’t hurt that this little guy is also pretty inexpensive compared to other camping blankets. Best suited for backyard fires, stargazing, or even cozying up on the couch to a Terminal List binge-watching session, this camping blanket could also go on a low-intensity camping trip owing mostly to its highly packable nature. On the downside, the Kelty Bestie isn’t quite sturdy enough to hold up to more serious camping excursions or especially a backpacking trip. This blanket is also only 42 inches wide, making it tough to really burrito inside of. Product Specs Material: Shell is 75D polyester Taffeta, liner is 75D polyester Pongee, fill is Cloudloft insulation

Size: 42 x 76 inches

Weight: 1.54 pounds PROS Least expensive blanket reviewed Polyester Pongee liner is softer than standard polyester Lightweight Very packable CONS Not quite durable enough to be a true camping blanket Narrower than other camping blankets

3 Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket Honorable Mention See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE This blanket is a beast when it comes to features and performance. It is nearly everything you want a camping blanket to be. The Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket is durable, made with a 40D polyester shell. It is water-resistant due to the DWR treatment, and incredibly warm owing to the 300 grams of duck-down filling giving 600 fp. The materials are responsibly sourced: recycled plastic bottles and ethically-sourced duck down. This blanket is versatile as it has a cape clip and corner loops for ground staking. Most impressively, this Rumpl blanket packs down very small and light for its size and features. With all these things going for it, why didn’t we award the Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket our top pick? First, and this is admittedly picky: There’s no comfort side to the shell. Standard polyester against your skin just isn’t ideal for a blanket. The main reason this blanket was relegated to honorable mention: price. Even hard-core backpackers and wilderness campers will be reluctant to drop $250 on a blanket for camping. That said, if features and performance are more important to you than price point, you will not be disappointed with this blanket. Product Specs Material: 30D polyester shell from recycled plastic bottles treated with DWR, 300 grams duck down fill

Size: 75 x 52 inches

Weight: 1.2 pounds PROS Very warm for its size and weight Versatile; switch between cape, ground blanket with corner loops, and regular blanket Ethical; made from recycled plastic bottles and sustainable duck down Very light for its size Extremely packable for its size CONS Price; it’s the most expensive blanket we reviewed No “comfort side;” shell is entirely 30D polyester

4 Yeti Lowlands Blanket Best Glamping Blanket See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE At 5.8 pounds, the Yeti Lowlands camping blanket is not a backpacking blanket. If your idea of camping is scaling the peaks on a three-day hike, this blanket would break you off. However, if your idea of camping is pulling into Jellystone campground with the fam and your fur children for a few days, then this camping blanket might be the one for you. The Yeti Lowlands camping blanket stands out in a few key areas. One side is truly waterproof, making a perfect tent bottom liner or a layer between your sleeping setup and the dirt. The other “comfort” side is a softer Rayon blend, perfect for cuddling under the stars. Lastly, Yeti claims that your doggo’s hair comes right off the comfort side of the blanket. At $200, however, this monster of a blanket might be more than the casual camper is willing to spend. Product Specs Material: Comfort side is 65% polyester, 35% Rayon; waterproof side is 100% polyester

Size: 78 x 55 inches

Weight: 5.8 pounds PROS Has a true waterproof layer Great for glamping (car-based camping) Holds up to Fido CONS This blanket is heavy Not for backpacking More expensive than most camping blankets

5 EKTOS 100% Wool Blanket Best Survival Blanket See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE If you’re looking for a blanket that can stand up to abuse and stay warm even when wet, the EKTOS 100% Wool Blanket is for you. While it’s far too heavy for hiking, it’s perfect to stash in the bugout bag you keep in your car. The five-pound wool blanket won’t tear as easily as most synthetic options, and it is more breathable as well, which eliminates that seriously gross damp feeling that’s usually associated with camping synthetics. On the downside, this blanket isn’t as packable as some of the other options. Wool won’t compress as much as most synthetics, and even though it is triple-washed before shipping, it is still made of wool which can be scratchy against your skin. Lastly, some people don’t like the smell of wool, but an easy fix is giving it an extra wash and air-dry. Product Specs Material: 100% wool

Size: 66 x 99 inches

Weight: 5 pounds PROS Extremely durable Warm and breathable Retains insulative capacity when wet Triple-washed before shipping; softer than typical wool Reasonably-priced CONS Heavy Needs layer between blanket and bare skin Not as packable as other options

6 Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Best Backpacking Blanket See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE While some would opt for a slightly smaller blanket for backpacking, the Rumpl Original Puffy blanket will give that extra warmth and comfiness on a long trip while not being over-burdensome in weight or packed volume. This blanket is highly water-resistant due to its DWR waterproofing treatment, keeping you dry in the drizzle or acting as a perfect ground blanket on a dewy morning. Like other Rumpl blankets, there are loops at all four corners for ground staking or any other lashing system a creative backpacker can conjure up. The cape clip turns its user into a warmer and more superhero version of themselves and frees up both hands for camping or hiking tasks. The 3D hollow fiber insulation will keep you warm down to 45 degrees, which will meet the needs of all, save for the most dedicated winter campers, but this blanket should be kept at home or used as part of a layering system for true winter trips. The entire shell is 30D ripstop polyester, which while light and easy to clean, is slippery and not as nice against the skin as other fabrics. Product Specs Material: 100% recycled 30D ripstop polyester shell with 3D hollow fiber siliconized synthetic insulation

Size: 75 x 52 inches

Weight: 2.1 pounds PROS Versatile; converts from cape to ground blanket (corner loops for staking) to blanket Light for size Packs small for size DWR waterproofing treatment CONS Not for extreme cold No “comfort side” (both sides of shell are 30D ripstop nylon)

7 Enlightened Equipment Revelation Quilt Best Cold Weather Blanket See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Enlightened Equipment Revelation quilt is one premium, warm camping blanket. If warmth and customizability are your primary concerns, you will appreciate this blanket, but there is a cost for all that goose or duck downy goodness. Depending on your body size and fill choice, this blanket will set you back about a car payment’s worth of Benjamins. This blanket/quilt is rated for anywhere from 50 degrees and all the way down to zero degrees depending on how much you want to spend. The 10D nylon shell was chosen for its light weight and compressibility but could be more durable. Product Specs Material: 10D ripstop nylon shell and either duck or goose down depending on your choice of fill

Size: Customizable for size based on body dimensions

Weight: Customizable for weight based on body dimensions and fill material PROS Warmest blanket we reviewed Customizable for size, temperature, and weight based on body size and fill type Shockingly light and compressible given performance Foot box can be closed with a 20-inch zipper CONS Price; this quilt will set you back between $300 and $500 The 10D nylon shell is lightweight and packable, but isn’t as durable as some of the heavier denier blankets we reviewed

What to consider when buying a camping blanket

Gear makers use specific terminology to describe and rate camping blankets — along with other insulated outdoor fabrics. You can also use this language to understand the quality of the material you’re thinking about buying. In this section, we list out four key characteristics and how they’re measured.

Denier

Often seen as 10D, 40D, 75D, etc., it can refer to any type of fabric and relates to how much a single strand of a certain length weighs. A higher number results in heavier and more durable fabrics while a lower number results in more breathable and flexible fabrics.

Fill power

Often seen as 300fp, 600fp, etc., it refers to how much space a given type of insulation (or “fill”) takes up. A single ounce of 300 fp insulation takes up 300 cubic inches. The higher the fp number, the more space one ounce of fill takes up, and the more insulation it provides for a given weight.

Fill type

Fill type is another way of saying insulation, and when it comes to camping blankets, there are two kinds. The first one is natural fill, which is down of one kind or another. The other type is synthetic fill. While down is generally considered warmer and lighter, synthetic costs less and is more water-resistant (it’s also machine-washable).

Windproofness

The windproofness of a camping blanket is measured in the cubic feet per minute (cfm) of air that can pass through the material. Lower numbers result in more windproofness. For example, 1 cfm is considered almost completely windproof (and typically has a higher denier).

FAQs about camping blankets

Q: Which is better for camping, a sleeping bag or blanket?

A: This depends on your camping situation and preferences. A sleeping bag is generally larger, heavier, and bulkier/less packable than a blanket, but is typically warmer than a blanket. Also, there are many more sleeping bag options on the market than camping blankets at this time, so finding a sleeping bag for a particular situation may be easier than finding a camping blanket. However, a camping blanket is typically more versatile than a sleeping bag and, along with reduced weight and increased packability, it might be the right choice for your camping situation.

Q: How do I choose a camping blanket?

A: There are several major considerations when choosing a camping blanket. Most importantly is comfort. How cold is it going to be where you’re going? Is there a “comfort side” to the blanket? Next is weight and packability. Are you going on a several-day hiking or camping trip? If so, you’ll want a light, compact blanket. Durability and water resistance are important considerations as well. For car-based camping without pets, a lighter-duty blanket may work. For backpacking or camping with dogs, you’ll want a tougher blanket.

Q: Do Mylar camping blankets really work?

A: Mylar blankets have several legitimate uses. If you’re counting on mylar to be your sole warmth-retaining layer, you’ll be disappointed. However, when combined with a more traditional sleeping bag, blanket, or clothing layers, mylar does help to keep wind and rain at bay and to retain heat. Mylar blankets can also be used as a ground sheet, to reflect campfire heat back to you, or for signaling. Given their extremely compact size when folded and their light weight, adding a Mylar blanket to your camping kit is not a bad idea.

Our verdict

Looking for an incredibly versatile camping blanket that is durable, highly water-resistant, packable, and warm enough for most camping situations? Our overall pick, the Voited Ripstop Outdoor Camping Blanket is calling your name. If you’re looking for a great blanket on a budget, look no further than the ultra-comfy, lighter-duty Kelty Bestie. Need all of the performance and price isn’t a consideration? The seriously impressive Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket has it all.

Methodology

How did we determine the best camping blankets? As always, I rely first on personal experience. From the sometimes frigid mountains of Afghanistan to the cool nights on the hard-packed sand of Iraq, to spring and fall tent camping in Wisconsin, I’ve used several types and styles of blankets made of multiple different materials.

When I couldn’t get hands-on with a reviewed blanket, I did a deep dive into the manufacturer’s website as well as independent third party reviews to determine build country/quality/materials, warranty, etc. From those contenders, we reviewed only the most consistent highly-reviewed blankets. As always, Task & Purpose is independent and uninfluenced in all of its reviews. For more information on our methodology, check out the Task & Purpose review guidelines.

Below is a list of criteria used to determine the winners.

Comfort: What is a blanket for if not to increase comfort in an otherwise less-than-ideal situation? Whatever other attributes a blanket may have, if it isn’t comfortable, no one will use it. Packability: After comfort, the next most important factor for a camping blanket is packability. We’d all love the snuggly goodness of our favorite eight-foot quilted blanket that lives draped over the back of the couch, but we would not love to sacrifice other essentials in our pack because the monstrosity takes up all of our space. A camping blanket has to squish down and pack well or it gets voted out of our pack. Price: For all but the one percent, value for the dollar is an ever-present consideration. Weight: Most camping blankets are pretty light, but as I have a personal relationship with the concept that every ounce counts, take it from me that some camping blankets are better suited to long-distance altitude-gaining treks than others due to their extremely lightweight design. Build quality/material: Polypropylene, wool, cotton, nylon, and combinations thereof, oh my! There are pros and cons to each material and some lend themselves better to camping than others. Size: Most camping blankets are designed for either one or two people. Not much variation, but an important consideration. Extra features: Closeable foot box? Dog-resistant? More waterproof than average? Has pockets? Some blankets have handy little features that might get you handing over your greenbacks.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.