Considering that most outdoor recreation is just walking around outside, it’s surprisingly expensive to outfit yourself with the best quality gear. That doesn’t make good equipment and apparel any less important, though. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day deals are making shopping for essential outdoor gear a lot easier on the wallet. Marmot is offering 30 percent off on solid rain jackets, sleeping bags, and packs so you can get out of the house without blowing the budget on your way out the door.

Marmot makes high-end outdoor adventure gear that’s comparable to what you’d get from The North Face, Arc’teryx, and Columbia. We’ve had good results with Marmot gear in the past, and we’re not the only ones. Right now, a lot of great Marmot products can be picked up for 14 to 30 percent off. That’s not exactly a blowout sale, but it’s worth looking into because this gear will last years and be a very worthwhile investment.

We picked out some of the best deals on Marmot gear so you can skip the prime day frenzy and get right to the good stuff.

Check out more great Amazon Prime Day deals handpicked by The Gear Locker team here.

1 Marmot PreCip Rain Jacket See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Everybody needs a good rain jacket. Marmot’s PreCip is as good as any, with breathable NanoPro recycled nylon that wards off the rain without getting stuffy. In fact, this jacket is versatile enough to be a light outer layer even when you aren’t expecting rain but still want to be prepared. Colors and sizes are already getting picked through, but you can still grab this gargoyle gray color in men’s large for just $70.

2 Marmot Voyager 55 Sleeping Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Lots of people fall victim to the more-is-better philosophy when it comes to buying a sleeping bag, and that’s a mistake. When the weather is nice, extra insulation just weighs you down and makes it harder to get a good night’s sleep. The Marmot Voyager 55 is built for warmer summer nights without cheaping out on quality materials and construction. This cilantro color option is great for use in the field, too.

3 Marmot Ironwood Sleeping Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE When you do need serious warmth, swap out the Voyager 55 for the toasty Ironwood. Ample down fill keeps this sleeping bag warm and comfortable in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. A water-repellent coating protects against moisture and the two-way zipper lets you open the footwell for ventilation. The Ironwood offers all the sleeping bag most campers will ever need for right around $160.

4 Marmot Slate All Day Travel Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE We love a good tactical assault pack, but sometimes it’s better to look like a normal person. When you’re off base, the Marmot Slate All Day Travel Bag is a perfect companion. It’s water-resistant, loaded with interior pockets for organization, and has a padded compartment for your laptop. The roll-top design adds a layer of protection against the elements and would-be thieves. Positive reviews indicate that this bag is a solid buy at MSRP, so it’s even better at 30 percent off.

5 Marmot Slate Weekender Bag See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE While the Slate All Day Travel Bag is great for day trips and running errands, step up to the Slate Weekender Bag for overnight stays away from home. The rugged exterior offers a reasonable amount of water resistance and the interior has a nice mix of small, organizational compartments and retention straps for several sets of clothes. If you’re someone who refuses to check a bag when you fly, this could be just the ticket — especially at a discounted Prime Day price of less than $85.

Amazon Prime Day deals from The Gear Locker

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.