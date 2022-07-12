We love watches, and Amazon has a ton of them on sale for Prime Day — including a trio of military watches that you may have overlooked in your search for a new timepiece.

Military watches are a unique style of watch that is usually durable, easy to read, and tactically colored. However, the military watch market has become a bit bland in recent years, as it’s largely dominated by the Casio G-Shock and various Garmin GPS watches. disrespect to G-Shock or Garmin, we love them both, but variety is the spice of life.

To highlight this, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite military-style watches that are on deep discount (up to 50 percent oft) for Amazon Prime Day 2022: the Bulova Hack, the Casio Pro Trek, and the Timex Ironman.

Take a look below and find a timepiece that works, plays, and fights as hard as you do. You won’t regret it.

1 Bulova Hack The mechanical classic See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Bulova has has produced great military watches since the Vietnam War at the very least, and so the company knows its way around timepieces that are affordable, do the job well, and, above all else, look great. The Bulova Hack — named for its important military feature of “hacking,” or stopping the seconds hand for precise time synchronization — is a classic style military watch. Small and slim, the Hack boasts modern features like a Miyota mechanical movement, a double-domed sapphire crystal, and a NATO strap for maximum “back in ‘Nam” vibes.

2 Casio Pro Trek For the lost Lieutenant See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE There are few jokes more ubiquitous than that of the ‘lost lieutenant,’ the junior officer who followed roads a little too closely during land navigation courses at OCS. Luckily, there’s a solution for that: from the creators of the G-Shock comes a little-known sister brand, the Pro Trek, which is designed to work as a navigational aid for the outdoorsy types. This watch features things like thermometer, step counting, bluetooth connectivity, and a digital magnetic compass, which are all good additions for your next outdoor adventure.

3 Timex Ironman Classic For those who hate bulky watches See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Casio has G-Shock, Timex has Ironman. But rather than just being the “is Pepsi okay?” to Casio’s Coke, the Ironman brings unique features that make it appealing. Chief among these is the fact that the Timex Ironman is actually wearable for people whose wrists don’t come in size chungus without sacrificing display face. Timex also has their Indiglo backlight, which is by far one of the most visible and legible digital backlights on the market, making this a great choice for people who need a utility watch that doesn’t resemble a resin hockey puck.

