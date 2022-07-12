Are you looking for a change from your Casio G-Shock or Garmin smartwatch? Consider a Swiss watch to class things up a bit.

Tissot is one of the most popular brands of Swiss watches on the planet. The watchmaker has held a significant market share since the late 19th century thanks to the domination of its mechanical offerings, and you really can’t go wrong with their unique style of dress watch for casual everyday wear. No matter what, give Tissot a chance, and it will serve you well.

Tissot is one of the least expensive ways into Swiss watches, and now the brand is even more accessible with a trio of sweet deals for Amazon Prime Day, including the super-cool PRX Powermatic 80 and the aptly-named Visodate that’s a throwback to the 1950s with period-correct trade dress and vintage styling in a more modern 40mm package.

Check out select Tissot watch deals below and add some class to your wrist while these Prime Day deals still last.

2 Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 is a truly incredible watch, arguably the coolest watch released under $1000 in the past decade. Because of this, Tissot doesn’t generally like to put it on sale, because they know very well that they can sell it for full price any day of the week. But as luck would have it, you can now get it at a significant discount and in the most popular colorway of blue with the gorgeous waffle dial. It’s an integrated bracelet sports watch that looks way more expensive than it is, and it’s a proud presence on my wrist.

3 Tissot Gentleman See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE I’ve saved the best for last: the Tissot Gentleman. Probably Tissot’s most popular watch, the Gentleman frequently tops lists recommendiing the best starter Swiss watches. It’s beautifully simple, a Swiss made stainless steel three-hander that’s elegent in the basics. It’s also now available for a solid price.

