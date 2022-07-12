Binoculars tend to get overlooked when it comes to field gear, and that’s a damn shame. The technology behind binoculars may be centuries old, but the advantage is as relevant as having a sharp, reliable knife. The upside of old tech is that you can save a bunch of money when companies aren’t breaking the bank for research and development. During Amazon Prime Day 2022, some of our favorite budget-friendly binoculars are even more affordable and the time to upgrade your gear is now.

All of these picks are tough enough to take into the field (and affordable enough that you won’t be heartbroken if someone runs them over with a seven-ton), so you can take them on a field exercise, deployment, or hunting trip. Whether you’re prepping for the field, planning a backcountry adventure, or just keeping tabs on the squirrels raiding your bird feeder, it’s nice to know that you can get binoculars that don’t suck for a reasonable price. That price is even better today, so get them while the getting is good.

1 Nikon Aculon 16×50 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Nikon is famous for using excellent glass quality that provides a bright, clear picture that’s critical when identifying people and positions in the field. These 16-power binoculars can reach out further than an optic and most binoculars (which tend to top out at 10-power magnification) but are far more maneuverable and versatile than a spotting scope. With the rugged, rubberized coating, they were made for life outdoors.

See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE These Celestron SkyMaster binoculars are slightly more powerful than the Nikon Aculon and use a noticeably larger objective lens for superior low-light performance. The tradeoff is size because these are definitely not compact binoculars. While you might not want to lug these through the underbrush for days on end, they’re fantastic for checking your shot placement at the range or spotting game in the wild.

3 Bushnell H2O 7×50 See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Plenty of people swear by Bushnell binoculars, and we can see why. They’re not premium products with world-class materials, but they’re tough, effective, and better quality than most people expect — especially at this Prime Day price. The H2O binoculars prioritize durability and waterproofing, making them an excellent choice for unforgiving military life.

