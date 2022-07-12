SHARE

Survivalists ranging from the hair-chewing outdoorsman to the take-shelter-in-the-basement mommy all make LifeStraw part of their survival kit — and you should too. During Amazon Prime Day, LifeStraw is offering up some must-have water-purifying products for between 30 to 60 percent off.

When you think of a LifeStraw, most people think of the Personal Water Filter. It’s basically a straw you stick into the stagnant, disease-infested swamp and sip out perfectly clean water. LifeStraw touts that the filter removes 99.99 percent of bacteria and parasites. 

LifeStraw products have racked up thousands of reviews. With nearly 100,000, the basic LifeStraw filter rates 4.8 out of five stars. One user, who took it backpacking on Maine’s Bigelow range, said drinking with a LifeStraw tasted better than any tap water: “I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER.”

If that isn’t a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is. Check out some great LifeStraw products below and never be caught without fresh water during your next outdoor excursion.

Check out more great Amazon Prime Day deals handpicked by The Gear Locker team here.

1

LifeStraw Filter (8.66 inch)

See More Reviews
1

CHECK LATEST PRICE

At 63 percent off, the 8.7-inch LifeStraw Filter is on sale for $11. Measuring in at 8.66×0.98×0.98 inches and weighing a mere 1.6 ounces, it’s perfect for throwing in a bag and forgetting about it – until you need it.

2

LifeStraw Filter (12.09 inch)

See More Reviews
2

CHECK LATEST PRICE

At 36 percent off, the 12-inch LifeStraw Filter is on sale for about $13. Although it’s some three inches longer, LifeStraw still lists it at 0.1 pounds, so it’s not much heavier than the other one. It’s perfect for heavy-duty use when you’re hiking or stranded out in the field.

3

LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher

See More Reviews
3

CHECK LATEST PRICE

If you will have more than yourself to take care of — like at a campsite or during severe floods — pick up a LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher. During Prime Day, the seven-cup glass pitcher will be on sale for 32 percent off, putting the sale price at $41.

4

LifeStraw Home Water Filter Dispenser

See More Reviews
4

CHECK LATEST PRICE

And if you need an even bigger water source, pick up the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Dispenser. The BPA-free plastic container can hold up to 18 cups of water. During Prime Day, it’s on sale for 32 percent off, putting the sale price at $41.

Amazon Prime Day deals from The Gear Locker

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.

Daniel Terrill
Daniel Terrill

Daniel Terrill is the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, where he helps manage a team of staff writers and contributors that cover purpose-driven gear and services for purpose-driven people. He lives with his family in suburban Chicago. 

Deals & Discounts
Gear Reviews
amazon prime day 2022
deals
gear
gear & tech
lifestraw personal water filter

MORE TO READ