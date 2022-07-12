Survivalists ranging from the hair-chewing outdoorsman to the take-shelter-in-the-basement mommy all make LifeStraw part of their survival kit — and you should too. During Amazon Prime Day, LifeStraw is offering up some must-have water-purifying products for between 30 to 60 percent off.

When you think of a LifeStraw, most people think of the Personal Water Filter. It’s basically a straw you stick into the stagnant, disease-infested swamp and sip out perfectly clean water. LifeStraw touts that the filter removes 99.99 percent of bacteria and parasites.

LifeStraw products have racked up thousands of reviews. With nearly 100,000, the basic LifeStraw filter rates 4.8 out of five stars. One user, who took it backpacking on Maine’s Bigelow range, said drinking with a LifeStraw tasted better than any tap water: “I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER.”

If that isn’t a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is. Check out some great LifeStraw products below and never be caught without fresh water during your next outdoor excursion.

1 LifeStraw Filter (8.66 inch) See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE At 63 percent off, the 8.7-inch LifeStraw Filter is on sale for $11. Measuring in at 8.66×0.98×0.98 inches and weighing a mere 1.6 ounces, it’s perfect for throwing in a bag and forgetting about it – until you need it.

2 LifeStraw Filter (12.09 inch) See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE At 36 percent off, the 12-inch LifeStraw Filter is on sale for about $13. Although it’s some three inches longer, LifeStraw still lists it at 0.1 pounds, so it’s not much heavier than the other one. It’s perfect for heavy-duty use when you’re hiking or stranded out in the field.

3 LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE If you will have more than yourself to take care of — like at a campsite or during severe floods — pick up a LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher. During Prime Day, the seven-cup glass pitcher will be on sale for 32 percent off, putting the sale price at $41.

4 LifeStraw Home Water Filter Dispenser See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE And if you need an even bigger water source, pick up the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Dispenser. The BPA-free plastic container can hold up to 18 cups of water. During Prime Day, it’s on sale for 32 percent off, putting the sale price at $41.

