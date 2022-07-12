The Streamlight MacroStream is an excellent choice for your car or get-home bag. It’s about half the size of a Sharpie, has a double-sided pocket clip that can mount the light on a hat brim, and recharges with a micro-USB port that’s protected beneath the flashlight’s sliding aluminum housing. Power modes include high, which produces 500 lumens for two hours, and low, which produces 50 lumens for eight hours. With an IPX4 rating, this light is water-resistant and can hold up to most of the challenges you’re likely to encounter.

The MacroStream has a 4.7-star rating based on nearly 12,000 reviews, so it’s safe to say it’s a hit with the people who own one. Reviews praise this versatile flashlight for its build quality, value, and brightness. There are also a few video reviews so you can see it in action.

“While at work, I was moving skids with the forklift,” one user wrote. “Getting off to straighten a load, I was unaware that my Streamlight fell to the ground. As I finished moving skids I noticed my light laying on the pavement right in the path of the forklift tires; I realized that I had run it over about 3 times. Feeling a bit dumb for not noticing it earlier, I picked it up expecting the worst. However; upon retrieving the light, [almost] all of the damage was superficial — [it] turned on and off just as it had before. The lens didn’t have a scratch and even the pocket clip was still OK.”

Think of the MacroStream as the sweet spot of flashlights. It’s rugged and well built but not overpriced. It’s small and portable, but lasts all night on the low setting and can reach almost 100 yards into the darkness on the high setting. The rechargeable battery makes it that much more appealing because you can keep it operational almost indefinitely with a small solar charger or power bank.