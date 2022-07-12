Amazon Prime Day 2022 might be the best time of the year to buy if you’re looking to save money on fitness and exercise equipment. You could save hundreds of dollars upgrading your home gym or adding new gear to your exercise routine. Who knows: you may even see your expenditures pay off during your next bout of PT.

For this article, we combed through thousands of deals for the best in exercise machines like treadmills, rowing machines, and fitness equipment like barbells and medicine balls. Take a look and save big on essential fitness gear while you still can. Your body will thank you.

Exercise machines

1 Schwinn Recumbent Bike See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $399.20

Save: 43% With nearly 8,700 reviews, the Schwinn Recumbent Bike rates 4.5 out of five stars. Most users love the feature-rich exercise bike like Bluetooth connectivity, 5.5-inch LCD screen with 13 different workout programs, and 16 levels of resistance.

2 Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $479.20

Save: 40% You might dismiss Bowflex due to their cheesy late-night commercials, but some 2,000 Amazon reviewers stand by their Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym. It’s an all-in-one weightlifting machine with more than 200-pounds of resistance and can transform into a rowing machine. If you buy it during Prime Day, you’ll save about $200.

3 Fitness Reality 3000WR Bluetooth Rowing Machine with HIIT Workout See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $395.02

Save: 36% While there are higher-rated rowing machines out there, the best deal we found for rowing machines was the Fitness Reality 3000WR Bluetooth Rowing Machine. However, the ones on sale deem “better” have a monitor and cost about $1,000. This Fitness Reality 3000WR features three customizable high-intensity interval training levels and a ton of different workouts.

4 Schwinn Fitness IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $519.20

Save: 35% Although you’ll find a bunch of deals on indoor cycling bikes, the Schwinn Fitness IC3 rates the highest. With nearly 5,000 reviews, it rates 4.6 out of five stars. Most users say it rivals Peloton, which costs about three times as much. Most users praise the sturdy all-metal construction and simple LCD monitor.

5 Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: $639.20

Save: 20% We picked the Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill because, well, even the bad reviews praised its performance. The “explore the world” app offers lots of variety in terms of workouts and a 10-percent incline is more than enough to get your heart pumping even during a light walk. The most notable critique is that you need to set your speed and distance before you start your workout.

