The best camping gear on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Now is the time to load up on some camping essentials.
Camping gear, glamping gear, or whatever you need for your great outdoor adventure, chances are you’ll find it for sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. However, there are literally tens of thousands of items for sale during these couple of days in July, which is why we took the time to find the best-rated deals out there to save you time and money.
Now’s the time to grab a new raincoat or fleece jacket. Now’s the time to splurge on a new tent or sleeping bag. And now is definitely to buy something you didn’t know you wanted or needed like a boot dryer. If you love spending time in the great outdoors, then Amazon Prime Day is the time to strike.
Take a look below and find some great camping gear deals ripe for the picking.
Shelter gear
Price: $83.99
Save: 35%
Price: $55.99
Save: 30%
Price: $151.20
Save: 17%
Price: $27.99
Save: 38%
Price: $181.30
Save: 61%
Water and coolers
Price: $11.12
Save: 63%
Price: $11.90
Save: 30%
Price: $17.46
Save: 13%
Price: $21.89
Save: 37%
Price: $70.99
Save: 39%
Price: $43.99
Save: 20%
Bags
Price: $19.99
Save: 33%
Price: $15
Save: 40%
Price: $38.56
Save: 20%
Price: $19.44
Save: 20%
Lighters
Price: $20.55
Save: 31%
Price: $18.07
Save: 21%
Price: $10.65
Save: 18%
Outdoor jackets
Price: $22.50
Save: 25%
Price: $70
Save: 30%
Price: $48.75
Save: 30%
Price: $70
Save: 30%
Price: $45
Save: 25%
Staying safe and dry
Price: $60.40
Save: 33%
Price: $16
Save: 36%
Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.