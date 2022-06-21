Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

We love Citizen watches, and judging by the web traffic every time we write something about Citizen watches, our readers do as well. It’s not hard to understand why: Citizen watches are some of the best solar watches on the market and some of the most affordable. The company has been in business for over 100 years, and in that time they’ve perfected the solution for timekeeping in the harshest of conditions — including on your next expedition.

Every time we talk about Citizen watches, two big names come up: the Citizen Garrison military field watch and the Citizen Promaster dive watch. We know they’re both watched you love — and luckily, they’re both on sale right now on Amazon for a great price alongside the Citizen Promaster Nighthawk chronograph as well. Take a look and find something that feels right at home on your wrist.

Seller: Amazon The Citizen Garrison Eco Drive is everything you need in a field watch. That’s it. It’s reliable, accurate, small enough to be worn by anyone, and more stylish than your run-of-the-mill black digital watch. Despite its unassuming design, the Garrison a utility watch through-and-through, featuring an easy-to-read dial, durable and comfortable cloth strap, and 100 meters of water resistance. It’s a classic field watch, but with a more accurate and reliable movement that has batteries that you theoretically will never have to change — and now it can be had for less than $150. Need I say more?

Seller: Amazon The Citizen Promaster Diver is an outstanding, ISO certified diver’s watch that remains super popular for a reason. It’s affordable, but not at the expense of things like build quality, durability, luminescence, or accuracy, since those are things that are evaluated when a watch is considered for ISO certification. Reinforced springbars, water resistance testing that goes beyond the stated tolerances of 200 meters, and excellent glow-in-the-dark indices all make this a fantastic diver, especially for those who want a watch that can take anything they throw at it. There’s a reason it rose to the top on our list of the best dive watches under $500, and now it’s cheaper than ever.

Seller: Amazon ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ mania is sweeping the nation right now, and aaval Aviators are the heroes of the day. While everyone in the movie seems to have purchased their watches from IWC (or, more realistically, were given them for product placement purposes) there’s another watch that pays homage to some real-life naval aviators, the Blue Angels. Citizen was asked what features those high-fliers wanted to pack into the Nighthawk Chronograph, and it appears the company said “yes” to just about everything, given that this watch features a chronograph, slide rule, 24 hour display, 200 meters of water resistance, and an excellent steel bracelet. This watch commands attention, and tops off the dials upon dials with unique Blue Angels blue-and-gold styling that just oozes military aviation. It’s not quite the ‘Top Gun’ watch, but it looks fantastic, and does everything an aviator could need.

