New restrictions on late-night drinking for troops in Japan

American troops stationed in Japan can no longer drink at off-base establishments late at night, the head of U.S. forces in Japan ordered.

The new order updates liberty hours for troops, barring them from going to any “drinking establishment” between the hours of 1 a.m.-5 a.m. The order, announced in September, went into effect on the first of the month. It applies to all American troops, regardless of branch, rank or age. It comes following internal review by leadership after several American service members were accused of sexual assault this year. Stars & Stripes first reported on the order.

The new rules come from Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, the outgoing head of U.S. Forces Japan. The memo outlines that all service members are not allowed inside a drinking establishment, which it defines as a space “whose primary function is serving alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.” That includes bars and nightclubs but also izakayas and other similar spaces. Additionally, military personnel are not allowed to drink alcohol publicly within those hours. The only exceptions given are if service members are in their homes or a hotel room. The order is specific, but does give unit commanders leeway to increase the restrictions as they see fit.

The decision comes after multiple service members were accused of sexual assault against Japanese citizens. One U.S. airman was charged in March for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a minor in late December 2023. A Marine was indicted in June after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman the month prior. Leaders, as well as the American ambassador to Japan, promised changes following those two cases. Japanese citizens have come out in protest against the alleged assaults. In response, bases initiated increased sobriety checkpoints.

A third instance, which allegedly occurred in June but only came to light in September, involved a Marine.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

“Criminal cases and accidents by US military personnel cause great anxiety to local residents, and they should never occur in the first place,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said to reporters in June, following a formal complaint to the American embassy.

For troops 19 and younger, the new order directs them to be off of the streets between those designated hours, either on base or in off-base housing or lodging. An exception is made if they’re in transit to such a location.

“Acts of indiscipline or misbehavior by U.S. military personnel adversely impact international relations, tarnish the image of the United States military, and affect our military readiness,” Rupp wrote in the memo.

The United States operates several bases across Japan, with tens of thousands of service members stationed in the country. Approximately half of those troops are in Okinawa.

In July, Rupp gave an update on what he called “instances where actions fell short of expectations.” He said then that he was meeting with commanders to develop a course of action, which resulted in the new order on liberty hours that went into effect this past week.

The latest on Task & Purpose