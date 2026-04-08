Air Force offers up to $50,000 annual bonuses to keep aviators in the service

The Air Force is offering active duty pilots and other aviators up to $50,000 per year to stay in the service as part of this fiscal year’s Aviation Bonus program.

Under the program, aviators and pilots can sign contracts ranging from 3 to 12 years to be in line for up to $600,000 under the maximum bonus, according to the Air Force.

Traditionally, such bonuses have been intended to persuade pilots and other highly trained and skilled aviators to extend their service in the Air Force rather than take jobs with civilian airlines or employment elsewhere in the private sector.

In 2023, the Air Force also offered pilots up to $600,000 to sign 12-year contracts. At the time, the service faced a shortage of fighter pilots.

The bonus program is open to active duty pilots of manned and unmanned aircraft, along with air battle managers and combat systems officers, which are also flying roles, an Air Force news release says.

In total, about 3,200 airmen are eligible for the bonus program, an Air Force spokesperson said. Of those, about 200 fighter and bomber pilots who are in the last year of their current active duty service commitment are eligible for bonuses with the largest increase.

Those eligible for the program have until May 31 to apply for a bonus, the news release says. The updated program also offers the top annual bonus of $50,000 for shorter contracts, especially for aviators in the fighter, bomber, and U-2 communities.

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The bonus program is open to officers in ranks up to lieutenant colonel who are qualified for operational flying duty and entitled to receive monthly aviation incentive pay, the news release says. Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard aviators can also apply for a bonus if they are participating in the Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty Program, which allows them to serve on active duty to fill vacant positions.

Aviators should expect to see payments for the bonuses within three weeks of their applications receiving final approval and processing by the Defense Finance Accounting Service.

“Our Airmen are extremely talented, with critical skills that are highly sought after,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach in the Air Force news release. “The aviation bonus is an incentive that helps us retain expertise and ensures we have the right mix of experienced aviators to meet warfighting demands today and into the future.”