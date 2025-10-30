Airmen and Space Force guardians will be extended for 60 days due to shutdown

The Air Force is telling roughly 50 airmen and Space Force guardians who had expected to separate in November that their time in the service is being extended for 60 days due to the government shutdown, a Department of Air Force spokesperson told Task & Purpose.

The service members affected by the extension have scheduled separation dates, but they have not yet applied for official separation of service, the spokesperson said. The extension ensures that these service members will receive benefits during the shutdown and backpay when the government reopens.

Airmen and guardians are not required to stay in the Air or Space Force for the full 60 days if the federal government reopens before then, the spokesperson said.

The Department of the Air Force announced the extensions in an email that was sent to the force on Thursday.

The move comes one week after the Army announced that soldiers nearing the end of their contracts would be extended for 45 days because the federal government is legally barred by the Antideficiency Act from spending money during a government shutdown.

“Failure to extend personnel may result in losing access to base, housing, benefits, pay, reimbursement for travel, and household goods shipment,” Army spokesman Maj. Travis Shaw told Task & Purpose on Wednesday. “As an Army priority, the extension is for the soldier’s and their family’s health and welfare.”

The shutdown began Oct. 1, and it is unclear when Congress will pass a spending measure to fund federal government operations.

While these extensions may feel similar to stop-loss — a policy under which service members are involuntarily retained on active duty beyond the end of their contract — there are key differences in the underlying legal rationales for the two different types of actions, said Katherine Kuzminski, director of the Military, Veterans, and Society Program at the Center for a New American Security think tank in Washington, D.C.

“The president has the authority to enact stop-loss during a national emergency (a time of war) to meet requirements, and [it] is based on retaining those from either specific career fields necessary to the national interest or retaining specific units for an active national security requirement,” Kuzminski told Task & Purpose for an Oct. 22 story.

In this case, the extension is designed to ensure that troops stay in uniform throughout the shutdown so that when the government reopens, they will receive pay and benefits, and any entitlements that come with separating.

Read the Air Force email about the extensions below:

Due to the lapse in appropriations, the Department of the Air Force is legally prohibited from obligating the government for costs associated with your pending separation. As a result, the DAF is extending your date of separation (DOS) by 60 days until we can legally approve separation orders. This extension of 60-days offers maximum flexibility, reducing the likelihood of multiple extensions in the event of a prolonged shutdown and avoids establishing separation dates during federal holidays in November and December. Departing without official separation orders may jeopardize eligibility for separation-related benefits and entitlements.

You will maintain leave, pay, benefits, and entitlements while on active duty. Once funding is restored through an appropriation or continuing resolution, you may request an earlier separation. Reapplication for separation is not required.

We understand each Airman and Guardian’s situation is unique, and we are committed to providing you with as much information and support as possible during this uncertain time. Your servicing MPF is standing by for your questions. You may also direct questions to AFPC at afpc.dps.separations@us.af.mil.