Air Force’s highest ranking enlisted leader announces retirement

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi sent an email across the service Monday telling airmen he is retiring following the death of his wife, Katy, last month.

“After nearly 30 years in uniform, I am retiring from active-duty service, to ensure I take care of our family and learn to live with Katy in a new way, to continue to honor her as I should,” Flosi wrote in the email, which has been shared on social media. Task & Purpose confirmed that the email is authentic.

“I am energized and thankful to see the momentum on the real business of this profession, your Air Force is here to deliver war winning Airpower, Anytime, Anywhere — that’s what we do,” Flosi wrote.

His email did not specify when he will retire or leave his post as CMSAF, the service’s senior enlisted advisor.

Flosi had stepped back from the public functions of the role, by far the highest profile enlisted position in the service, after his wife’s death on Sept. 20. His departure also comes amid a change last week in the Air Force’s top senior officers. Flosi was named to the position by then- Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. Allvin is set to leave that position soon when Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach is confirmed as his replacement.

New service chiefs often choose new senior enlisted advisors when they assume the role.

Flosi was named the Air Force’s 20th senior enlisted leader on Dec. 11, 2023. After enlisting in the Air Force in 1996, Flosi spent his first 20 years serving in units that store, guard and maintain nuclear weapons.

He moved out of the nuclear community after being promoted to chief master sergeant in 2015, and later served as the command chief master sergeant for Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio in his last assignment before being selected as the Air Force’s senior enlisted leader.

This year, Flosi’s social media accounts have been the go-to sites for information about changes to dress and uniform standards, including changes to the mandatory height for combat boots that were eventually walked back.

He was also quick to publicly acknowledge with good humor a picture circulating in July of him in dress uniform with his tie shorter than the length specified by regulations.

“This one is on me for sure, actually, thanks to those of you who alerted me to it,” Flosi wrote on his Facebook page.

On Sept. 24, Flosi announced that his wife, Katy, had died four days earlier due to medical complications.

“Katy is a cherished soul, universally loved for her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit,” Flosi posted on his official Facebook page. “She positively touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her.”

In his email to airmen on Monday announcing his retirement, Flosi wrote that he and his family had “decided to change the capacity in which I will serve our Airmen and this Nation we love.”

“Serving as your 20th CMSAF [Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force] is a lifetime commitment,” he wrote. While my active-duty service comes to end, I look forward to serving you in the years to come.”