Air Force chief of staff to retire after just 2 years in top Pentagon job

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin announced on Monday that he plans to retire in November after serving in his current job for just two years.

Allvin will continue to serve as chief of staff until his replacement is confirmed, an Air Force news release says. His formal retirement is expected to take place later this fall.

In a statement on Monday, Allvin said he was grateful to Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and President Donald Trump for having faith in him to lead the Air Force.

“More than anything, I’m proud to have been part of the team of airmen who live out our core values of integrity, service and excellence every day as we prepare to defend this great nation,” Allvin said.

No information was immediately available about what prompted Allvin’s decision to retire. His immediate four predecessors all served at least three years as chief of staff.

A command pilot with more than 4,600 flying hours, Allvin assumed his current role on Nov. 2, 2023, after serving as vice chief of staff for three years.

“The Air Force is fortunate to have leaders like General Dave Allvin. During his tenure, the Air Force has undertaken transformational initiatives that will enable Airmen to answer their nation’s call for decades to come,” Meink, the Air Force secretary, said in a statement. “General Allvin has been instrumental in my onboarding as the department’s 27th Secretary and I’m forever grateful for his partnership as well as his decades of exemplary service to our nation.”