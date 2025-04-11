Pentagon faces deadline on recommending whether to invoke the Insurrection Act

Happy Friday! We are getting close to the 90-day deadline that President Donald Trump set back in January for the secretaries of the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to recommend whether the president should invoke the Insurrection Act to address what he described as an “invasion” of gangs, human traffickers, and criminals at the southern border.

More than 10,000 service members are currently deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border. The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 prevents federal troops from enforcing civilian laws within the United States. As such, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents accompany troops on patrols to conduct any law enforcement activities.

But the Insurrection Act suspends Posse Comitatus when the country faces a rebellion, political violence, or other major incidents, said Risa Brooks, a political science professor at Marquette University in Wisconsin.

“If the Insurrection Act were invoked by a president, and the secretary of defense ordered it, the military would likely be able to apprehend migrants or clear the streets of protesters,” Brooks said.

President George H.W. Bush last invoked the law in 1992 in response to riots in Los Angeles following the acquittal of police officers accused of beating motorist Rodney King.

It’s worth noting that invoking the Insurrection Act is not the same as declaring martial law.

“The difference from martial law is that the elected civilians remain in charge and civil law remains — the military are enforcing existing civil law, not making the laws,” said Kori Schake, head of the defense policy team at the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington, D.C. “They are legally empowered to behave as police, including to use lethal force to suppress insurrections, riots, and enforce the law.”

Jeff Schogol