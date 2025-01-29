Air Force one-star general fired for ‘inappropriate personal relationships’

Air Force Brig. Gen. Erik Quigley has been fired from his job at Air Force Materiel Command after an internal investigation “revealed inappropriate personal relationships,” according to an Air Force news release.

As of Wednesday morning, no additional information about what type of relationships led to Quigley’s removal was immediately available.

No charges have been filed against Quigley, an Air Force Materiel Command spokesperson told Task & Purpose.

Quigley can request to retire, said the spokesperson, who added that the Air Force could not publicly release whether Quigley had made such a request.

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

On Tuesday, Quigley was relieved as program executive officer of bombers and director of the Bombers Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

He was responsible for sustaining and modernizing bombers including the B-1, B-2, and B-52, according to his official Air Force biography. Quigley also oversaw organizing, training, and equipping the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s B-21 System Program Office.

“The Director and PEO position leads a team executing the modernization and sustainment of the Air Force’s bomber portfolio and is vitally important to the defense of the nation,” Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, head of Air Force Materiel Command, said in a news release. “Airmen of all ranks must be held accountable for their actions.”

Joseph A. Peloquin, the Air Force deputy program executive officer for bombers, will serve as Quigley’s temporary replacement, the Air Force news release says.

Quigley was commissioned in 1997 by the Utah State University’s Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, his biography says. He went on to deploy to Afghanistan, and his military awards include the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster and Bronze Star.

The latest on Task & Purpose