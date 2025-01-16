Navy fires commanding officer of Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk

Navy Cmdr. Sarah M. Quemada has been fired as the commanding officer of Naval Information Warfare Training Group Norfolk in Virginia “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to command,” the service announced on Thursday.

Rear Adm. Brian A. Harding, commander of Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, relieved Quemada on Thursday, a Navy news release says. No information was immediately available about the specific reason for her firing.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for commanding officers and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the news release says.

The service confirmed that Quemada was the first commanding officer fired in 2025.

The military services often use the euphemism “loss of confidence” to avoid explaining exactly why commanders have been relieved. Officers and senior enlisted leaders can be fired for a variety of reasons ranging from poor leadership to issues outside of work, such as being arrested for driving under the influence.

“Naval Information Warfare Training Group (NIWTG) Norfolk advances the fleet’s information warfare warfighting (IW) readiness through operational-based training, highly experienced IW deployers, and IW mission data management in support afloat and ashore commands to deliver decisive advantages in the maritime domain,” according to the group’s website.

Quemada assumed command of NITWG Norfolk in June 2023. She has now been temporarily reassigned to Naval Information Forces. Capt. Steve McIntire has been named the group’s temporary commanding officer until a permanent replacement can be designated.

Originally from Washington State, Quemada enlisted in the Navy in 2005 and was commissioned as an ensign two years later after completing Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, according to her official biography.

After becoming a cryptologist, she volunteered for a 390-day Individual Augmentation to Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force-Afghanistan, during which she performed intelligence support to village stability operations.

Her previous assignments also include serving as the assistant branch chief to Cyber Pursuit and Exploitation at NSA / CSS Threat Operations Center, Hawaii, and as officer-in-charge for Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX Detachment, Digby.

