Navy relieves commanding, executive officers of Naval Repair Station Japan

The commanding and executive officers of the Navy’s main repair facility in East Asia were relieved of their duties this weekend.

Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela and Cmdr. Art Palalay, who led the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center based in Yokosuka, Japan were removed on Sunday, Oct. 20 by Rear Adm. William Greene, commander of Navy Regional Maintenance Center. The decision was because of a “loss of confidence in their ability to command.”

“The Navy holds commanding officers and others in authority to the highest standards. Naval leaders are entrusted with significant responsibilities to their Sailors and commands,” the Navy release on the firings said.

The term “loss of confidence” is widely used by the Navy as a catchall term for when it relieves commanding officers or other leadership figures. The Navy rarely elaborates on what led to the removal — and did not in the case of Valenzuela and Palalay — but it can be as a result of poor performance or an egregious incident.

Capt. Dan Lannamann who previously held a leadership role at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center was named the temporary commander of Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center. The station’s operations officer, Cmdr. Timothy Emge, is serving as executive officer in the interim.

The station is the primary installation in East Asia for Navy ships in need of intermediate or depot repair. As such it plays a major role in maintaining the Navy’s 7th Fleet and other ships deployed to the waters around Japan, Indonesia and the South China Sea. This past week the USS Preble, the Navy’s first destroyer mounted with the High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance system HELIOS laser system, arrived at the station to join the 7thFleet.

Valenzuela commissioned in the Navy in 1999. He deployed on the USS Bonhomme Richard and USS Denver, among others and previously had served in a variety of roles at maintenance centers including Ship Superintendent and Carrier Type Desk Officer at Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center. His decorations include the Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Navy Commendation Medal.

Palalay joined the Navy as an enlisted sailor and has served on the USS Bunker Hill and USS Vincennes among other ships. He was commissioned in 2006. He served as Readiness Officer at Commander Naval Surface Forces Pacific from 2020-2023 before becoming executive officer at the repair facility.

Last year the Navy relieved 16 commanding officers. Two were relieved due to medical issues, while the remaining 14 were fired for “loss of confidence.”

