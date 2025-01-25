101st Airborne, other Army units deploying to Europe, Middle East and South Korea

Four U.S. Army units, including the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division and a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Battalion will deploy overseas this spring.

The Army announced the round of deployments on Friday, Jan. 24. Each one is described as part of a regular rotation of American forces, although some are to areas that are seeing active combat or attacks on American personnel.

The 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will deploy to multiple countries in Europe as part of the U.S. mission supporting NATO countries. Those soldiers will replace 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, which deployed in June 2024 as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division were active in Germany and Romania during their deployment, training alongside partner forces. Operation Atlantic Resolve launched in 2014 as a training and show of force mission, in response to Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine and has continued for the last decade.

Two units are heading to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Both the 83rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Battalion, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command and the 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division will head to the Middle East in the spring. The former replaces the 22nd CBRN Battalion in the region, while the latter will take over for the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Nevada Army National Guard. The 20th CBRNE is part of the Army’s forces focused on defending against and responding to threats from chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

The Army did not specify what countries they specifically will be operating in. U.S. troops are active throughout the Middle East, with Army soldiers taking part in counter-ISIS operations. Troops and U.S. bases have also been targeted in attacks by militias tied to the ongoing regional tensions since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that started in Oct. 2023.

Additionally, the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will deploy to South Korea, replacing 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. They will be based out of Camp Casey, close to the border with North Korea. 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division deployed to Camp Casey in October 2024.

