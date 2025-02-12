Air Force says delay in test cycle for 35,000 airmen shouldn’t impact promotions

Promotion tests for about 35,000 Air Force staff sergeants have been delayed by just over two weeks due to an evaluation of testing materials and to remove “DEI-related content” from study handbooks. However, the Air Force says those airmen who end up scoring high enough to be promoted to technical sergeant are not expected to wait longer for their promotions.

“This delay is to ensure we take appropriate action to evaluate testing materials, remove all DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion]-related content in the AF Handbook and CDC [Career Development Course] study guides, and remain consistent with the orders of our Commander-In-Chief and Defense Secretary,” said Capt. Kevyn Lee-Anne Kaler, a Department of the Air Force spokesperson.

Originally scheduled to take place from Feb. 15 to April 15, the E-6 promotion testing cycle will now run from March 3 to May 1.

“At this time, this will not impact release timeline or promotion increments,” Kaler told Task & Purpose. “This decision allowed all timelines for promotion announcements and monthly promotions to proceed as scheduled to ensure our deserving Airmen are recognized on time.”

The 628-page Air Force Handbook and Career Development Course study guides were taken offline on Jan. 29 to make sure they adhere to President Donald Trump’s executive orders directing the Defense Department and the rest of the federal government to abolish all DEI offices and programs, Kaler said.

Updated versions of the handbook and study guides are expected to be available to airmen by Feb. 18.

“No study material content will be changed other than removal of DEI-related content,” Kaler said.

The promotion tests may still include questions dealing with DEI because the process of eliminating all such questions would have delayed the testing cycle by four months, and that would have been disadvantageous to the 6,300 airmen expected to be promoted.

“Additionally, test questions are randomized, and we are unable to identify which specific questions would be identified as DEI-related,” Kaler said. “To ensure fairness and equity, we encourage all test takers to answer every question to the best of their ability and the DEI-related questions (and also any challenged questions) will not be scored.”

