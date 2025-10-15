Coast Guard and National Guard crews have now rescued 51 from Alaska floods

At least 51 people have been rescued by the Coast Guard and Alaska Army and Air National Guard units after the remnants of Typhoon Halong struck western Alaska over the weekend, officials said.

The storm received little attention outside the state, but left a trail of devastation through several coastal villages whose populations are mostly Alaskan natives. The flooding has torn buildings, including some homes, from their foundations and floated them away.

The rescues have taken place in the communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, an Alaska National Guard news release says. At least one person has been killed by the storm and two are missing, the Associated Press is reporting.

Coast Guard crews from Air Station Kodiak have rescued 18 people in Kwigillingok, 16 people in Kipnuk, and transported 28 people from temporary shelter in Kipnuk to Bethel, a Coast Guard news release says.

On Monday evening, the Coast Guard suspended its maritime search and rescue operations. Two residents of Kwigillingok remained unaccounted for at the time. Ground-based efforts will continue to try to find them.

“Our hearts are with the residents of both Kwigillingok and Kipnuk during this difficult time,” Rear Adm. Bob Little, the commander of the Coast Guard Arctic District, said in a statement. “I am grateful to the incredible team of volunteers and first responders who helped ensure the safe recovery of hundreds of people. The Coast Guard remains committed to supporting these communities and on-going efforts for their recovery.”

The Alaska Army National Guard has also rescued nine people, and the Alaska Air National Guard had rescued eight people and two dogs. Three people were medically evacuated from Kipnuk to Bethel.

A total of seven aircraft from the Alaska Air and Army National Guard along with the Coast Guard have flown about 60 hours in support of operations.

Roughly 90 members of the Alaska National Guard and Alaska’s Organized Militia have been activated so far with another 100 standing by in case they are needed, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday from the Alaska National Guard.

The 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard has transported 21 members of the Alaska Organized Militia and more than 21,000 pounds of gear and supplies to western Alaska.